Instagram testing feature to let users share each others’ posts to stories

Instagram has confirmed that it is adding a ‘Regram’ feature to allow users to share posts from public profiles to their stories, as first reported by TechCrunch.
Users will also be able to add text and stickers to the posts, which may be taken from friends, popular meme pages or public celebrity accounts.
Until now, most have typically resorted to uploading screenshots of other posts, so the new Regram feature offers a more simplified method of sharing.
“We’re always testing ways to make it easier to share any moment with friends on Instagram,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. Instagram confirmed that the feature is currently only being tested with a small percentage of users, but it will presumably be rolled out to a larger number of users in due time.
Those uninterested in having their posts shared can turn off the ability for others to reshare their posts in Settings. The privacy setting can be accessed now, even by users who aren’t currently testing the Regram feature.
Regram is one of several features rumoured to be in testing late last year that have since been introduced, including GIF stickers and the option to archive stories.
Via: TechCrunch
