After hiccup, OnePlus restarts 5T Android Oreo rollout

After several bugs were found by OnePlus 5T users after the phone’s first official Android Oreo build, OnePlus has canceled the rollout of Oreo via OxygenOS 5.0.2 and started again with OxygenOS 5.0.3.
Minus the mention of a couple of fixed issues, the changelog is identical to the one that OnePlus posted alongside 5.0.2.
By the looks of it, OnePlus is starting the rollout in Canada, among other places. Additionally, MobileSyrup was able to download OxygenOS 5.0.3 to a OnePlus 5T on Monday morning.
Like with all of its software updates, OnePlus is rolling out 5.0.3 incrementally to ensure it catches any bugs before they make their way to the company’s wider userbase.
