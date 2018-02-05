Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [February 5 – February 11]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 1GB free with 1GB 30-Day Value Plan (03.01 – 27.02)
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus on 10GB Share plan (main regions)
- 1GB Bonus on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
- 2GB Bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
- Up to 2GB on data option in Quebec
- $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
Chatr
Ongoing
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- Receive up to 2 GB of Bonus Worry-Free Data on select plans.
Fido
New
- Talk, Text & Data plan with 100MB now comes with 500 Mins instead of 100 Mins (MB/SK only)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $5/month off in credits on the $25 and $30 Home basic plans
- $10/month off for 20 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
- $10/month off for 10 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- 75 Minutes bonus on the Base plan
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB plan (main regions)
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
Ongoing
- Offers “Canada-China” plans (Unlimited calling and texting plus selected data to China)
- 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB Your Choice plan (main regions)
- 2GB Bonus Data on all Your Choice plan (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on premium plans
- Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- Removed Bonus Data on all plans
