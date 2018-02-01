News
Indie darling Night in the Woods launches today on the Nintendo Switch

Feb 1, 2018

7:06 AM EST

Night in the Woods town

2017 indie hit Night in the Woods will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch eShop today.

In the single-player 2D adventure game, players assume the role of an anthropomorphic cat named Mae, a college dropout who returns home to find that much of her old life has changed.

With an 88 on review score aggregate Metacritic, the game was one of the most acclaimed titles of the year, garnering praise for its strong dialogue and relatable characters.

The game originally released on PC, mac and PlayStation 4 last February, with an Xbox One version following suit in December.

An Android and iOS ports are also set to release sometime later this year.

Night in the Woods will be available for download on the Nintendo Switch for $24.51 CAD.

