GM opens new technical centre in Markham, Ontario

GM has launched a new Canadian Technical Centre (CTC) in Markham, Ontario — a building that can support up t0 1,000 employees.
The facility will support production on GM’s autonomous vehicle program, advanced driver assistance features and infotainment centre.
GM has other tech centres in Oshawa and Kitchener-Waterloo, with an urban innovation lab set to open later this year in Toronto.
According to TechCrunch, the facility features many open workspaces with reconfigurable individual workstations, as well an “airy cafe facility” and large event space.
Outside of the new facility, GM has also pledged a $1.8 million CAD scholarship fund for STEM education support. Specifically, the company says it will help teachers and schools develop programs and offer bursaries to students, with a focus placed on encouraging young girls and women to go into STEM education.
Via: TechCrunch
