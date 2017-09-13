Amazon company Audible has launched a dedicated Canadian audiobook marketplace.
Audible.ca — the Canadian variant of Audible.com — features short- and long-form content “specifically curated by and for Canadians,” according to Audible.
Additionally, the audiobook company is working with Canadian writers, editors and publishers to continuously update Audible.ca with more original Canadian content.
“Canadian customers will also be able to check out curated Audible playlists from leading Canadian voices like Margaret Atwood, George Stroumboulopoulos, Julie Le Breton, and others,” said Don Katz, founder and CEO of Audible, in a media release.
Canadians interested in browsing the Audible catalogue can sign up for an account using their Amazon.ca login. Canadian users with an Audible.com account will not be migrated to Audible.ca immediately. However, Canadians with an Audible.com account will have the option to switch to Audible.ca once they login.
Audible.ca will feature price parity with Audible.com, meaning that Canadians will save roughly 20 percent on audiobooks, in comparison to their American counterparts.
In terms of appearance, Audible.ca is not wildly different from Audible.com. Indeed, when accessed through the Audible phone or tablet app, there’s almost no discernible difference at all.
Comments
Pingback: Audible launches dedicated Canadian audiobook marketplace | Daily Update()