HTC is rolling out beta software for Edge Sense that allows per-app controls

HTC is rolling out a new feature to the HTC U11.
Those who own the smartphone will be excited to know that the Taiwanese company is releasing beta software for the U11’s key feature, Edge Sense. This distribution is set to be worldwide via a Play Store update.
Though I wasn’t able to try out the beta, The Verge reports that the update will allow new controls with Edge Sense. Now when users go into the Edge Sense settings, there are more options related to in-app squeezes — previously there was only in-app squeeze options available within the Camera app that allowed for a picture to be taken.
There are now multiple in-app action presets. Users within the Instagram app can squeeze to take a photo, or while within the mail app users can compose a new email. Additionally, the beta allows users to create their own custom per-app actions.
When a user goes into the Edge Sense controls, there is now an option to select a new app that opens an overlay that allows users to set up a tap or double tap anywhere on the screen.
Then within that app, the device follows the command created within the overlay whenever the phone is squeezed. This means that if a user decides to create a command by pressing the skip button within the Google Play app, whenever there is a squeeze within that app, the next song is skipped.
We’ll have more on Sense’s new beta software in the next couple weeks.
Source: The Verge
