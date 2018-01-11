News
OnePlus 6 to be released late second quarter with Snapdragon 845 chipset [Update]

Jan 11, 2018

2:51 PM EST

The OnePlus 5T in Sandstone White

Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, has revealed his company will release its next flagship smartphone in the second quarter of 2018.

Lau revealed the launch window to CNET. Additionally, the flagship device, likely called the OnePlus 6, will feature Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 845 system on a chip, according to Lau.

Unfortunately, that’s all the information Lau revealed about the company’s upcoming phone.

Lau also told CNET the company will start talking with U.S. carriers this year about the possibility of them selling OnePlus devices. We’ve reached to OnePlus to see if the company is in talks with Canadian carriers and OnePlus has declined to comment.

Recent rumours related to the OnePlus 6 claim the device is set to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company’s current flagship, the OnePlus 5T, features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Source: CNET

Update:01/11/2018: OnePlus has declined to comment on whether or not OnePlus is in talks with any Canadian carriers.

