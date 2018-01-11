News
PREVIOUS

Google purchases UK startup that turns screens into speakers

Jan 11, 2018

11:06 AM EST

0 comments

Google logo on building

Google has acquired a UK startup named Redux that uses vibrations to turn surfaces such as phone displays into speakers, according to Bloomberg. As per its now abandoned website, Redux’s tech is used to replace small speakers in mobile phones, which creates additional space for batteries or other components.

Google declined to comment on purchase price or other details of the acquisition, although Crunchbase says the deal occurred in August.

Bloomberg reports that Redux raised $5 million USD in March 2017 and has focused on markets such as computing, mobile and automotive. Redux’s LinkedIn page notes that the company holds 178 granted patents.

Below is a video from Mashable senior editor Stan Schroeder demonstrating Redux’s speaker tech:

Back in April 2017, Redux confirmed to Engadget that it plans to begin implementing its speaker technology in smartphones in 2018. Given that, it’s easy to see how Google could leverage this tech in its line of Pixel smartphones.

As it stands, though, it’s unclear what exactly Google intends to do with Redux.

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 26, 2017

6:07 PM EST

Facebook is reportedly working on its own smart speaker

News

Jan 20, 2017

12:49 PM EST

Sonos’ CEO wants to add Google and Alexa integration to its speakers

News

Jul 26, 2017

4:48 PM EST

McDonald’s Canada is turning cardboard drink trays into speakers

Business

Jan 9, 2018

11:46 AM EST

Meltdown and Spectre CPU vulnerabilities: One week later

Comments