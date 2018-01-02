Google tests its long in-development Fuchsia OS on the PixelBook

Given the slow trickle of information regarding the operating system, at this point, I wish Google would just go ahead and officially reveal its Fuchsia operating system.
The experimental OS, which Google has reportedly been working on for more than a year, is still in-development and is being created by the tech giant, along with the help of its third-party developer community, thanks to the platform’s open-sourced nature.
Chrome Unboxed is now reporting that Google has released documentation that allows developers to install Fuchsia on the tech giant’s recently released Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook.
According to The Verge, two Pixelbooks are needed to get the OS up and running: One to host and one to target a Pixelbook to load the OS. The operating system is also still very much a work in progress, though this build does give an indication of what the user interface could look like.
Google opting to use the Pixelbook to experiment with the Fuchsia is an interesting move given that the OS has only been associated with wearables and Internet of Things devices in the past.
It’s still unclear why Google is building a new operating system or what devices it will run on. It’s also important to note that Fuchsia is built from Google’s own Zircon microkernel and not the standard Linux kernels Android and Chome OS are based off of.
Last year reports emerged indicating that Google was working on a Pixel laptop that merged Android and Chome OS into one cohesive platform known as Andromeda at the time. Google instead announced Android app compatibility with Chrome OS, rather than an entirely new operating system, leading most to assume that could have killed its Andromeda project.
Hopefully Google reveals more regarding its plans for Fuchsia in the future.
Source: Chrome unboxed Via: The Verge
