Rogers signs 12-year, $5.2 billion deal with the NHL for broadcasting rights, expect deep mobile integration

Nov 26, 2013

7:25 AM EST

46 comments

Rogers has just announced that they’ve signed a massive 12-year broadcasting deal with the NHL, which includes all rights to every game “on all platforms.” Though we obviously see a big TV and internet presence, deep integration with mobile on smartphones and tablets is also assured.

According to the press release, “Rogers Communications and the National Hockey League today announced a landmark 12-year broadcast and multimedia agreement that includes all national rights to NHL games on all platforms in all languages. The agreement, the largest media rights deal in League history, begins with the 2014-15 season and continues through the 2025-26 season. This marks the first time a premium North American-wide sports league has granted all of its national (Canadian) rights to one company on a long-term basis.” 

For broadcasting on TV, Rogers selected CBC and TVA for separate sub-licensing deals for English-language broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada and all national French-language multimedia rights.

The contract was previously with Bell-owned TSN and SportsCentre, but now this agreement will make “Sportsnet to become Canada’s #1 sports media brand.” Rogers also noted that the terms of the deal, which has a price tag of $5.2 billion “in total payments to the NHL over the 12-year term,” is still subject to approval by the NHL’s Board of Governors, which will vote on December 9-10th.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated, “Our fans always want to explore deeper and more emotional connections to NHL hockey, and that is precisely what Rogers has promised to deliver over the next 12 years – channeling the reach of its platforms and the intensity of its passion for the game into an unparalleled viewing experience. The NHL is extremely excited about the power and potential of this groundbreaking partnership.”

Rogers and Bell are also part owners of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC.

Here’s what the deal consists of:

  • National rights across TV broadcasts, TV Everywhere, wireless and mobile tablets, Internet streaming, terrestrial and satellite radio, and out-of-home;
  • National rights to all regular season games, all playoff games and the Stanley Cup Final, and all special events and non-game events (i.e. NHL All-Star Game, NHL Draft) – in all languages;
  • Out-of-market rights for all regional games;
  • Ownership of all linear and digital highlights, including condensed games and video archives;
  • NHL broadcast assets: Rogers to operate NHL Centre Ice and NHL Game Centre Live;
  • Sponsorship rights to the NHL Shield logo as an official partner of the NHL; and
  • Canadian representation of ad sales for NHL.com.

Source: CNW

Comments

  • stent00

    so Cherry and McLean is safe then?

    • Jesus McDongswoggle

      Yes. They’re sub-letting Saturday nights to the CBC

    • Humberto Giambrone

      Not necessarily, Rogers controls staffing for those games.

  • Lorne

    Rubbish

    • dirkadirka

      aye

    • TomsDisqusted

      And people wonder why no foreign companies (e.g. Verizon) want to come to Canada? The margins are huge, but Robellus have enormous power and control in Canada.
      Beating them on price and service would be the easy part.

  • Kyron John

    I bet even without any hockey to show, TSN still won’t increase their NBA coverage

    • Jesus McDongswoggle

      I agree. They should use this as an opportunity to be the network you go to for other sports – all they do now is show hockey stuff anyway.

    • Super_Deluxe

      Hopefully they sign a deal with the NBA and make it rain on us! NBA on TSN, TSN2, and CTV would be great!

    • egsfgfgdg

      nah it’ll be sh*t like curling

    • FlamesFan89

      And thank deity for that! 😉

    • ABCONMan

      No one cares for NBA in Canada. Curling and Figure Skating draws bigger numbers. Heck, poker and darts draw bigger than NBA in Canada.

  • Cormang

    Does this mean Habs fans will actually be able to watch hockey again? Ever since that terrible TSN-Habs deal, everything is blacked out even if you can’t get TSN-Habs (since it’s a Bell channel).

    I have to say, Rogers Sportnet is probably the worst sports channel in Canada. The majority of announcers are just terrible. Hopefully some of the TSN crew jumps over to Sportsnet.

  • Nachotech

    Very good news for people outside of the GTA. Sportsnet has much more balanced coverage compared to the Toronto Support Network, which is pretty much 95% leafs TV. Plus any deal that gets Glenn Healey off the air is a good deal.

    • Cormang

      You got that right. The exclusive TSN deals with the Habs and Jets is terrible for everyone else. It blacks out all english games everywhere even if you don’t get the channel. For the past few years I’ve had to subscribe to RDS…

    • egsfgfgdg

      ew who watches the HABS lol

    • gmd

      Rogers will block hockey by region (East, Ontario, West, Pacific), just like they block baseball. I don’t see where the difference will be. Bettman just doesn’t want to maintain individual deals with Canada. Will he be there in 12 years?

  • EvanKrosney

    Bettman says it’s a good thing, so that alone worries me.

  • ElNad

    On the french side of Canada, it will be a major shift since RDS (Réseau Des Sports) exists only because they have the Habs games. Remove the Habs game and they won’t have enough ads money and they will have to show poker games ad nauseum. TVA Sports will now be a major channel since french Canadians (Quebecers mostly) cannot live without their Habs.

    I don’t know anyone that don’t have RDS at home except me since I don’t care about the Habs or even hockey (except the playoffs, I’m Canadian after all). I would not want to be the director of RDS this morning.

    • WP74Life

      Effectivement!

  • Josh Brown

    I thought there was a crtc ruling a year ago about nfl on bell mobile that they couldn’t have exclusive rights?

    • egsfgfgdg

      ya but this is hockey, your puny laws do not apply

  • FlamesFan89

    As a hockey fan, I have to say, I absolutely HATE this deal. The Sportsnet announcers are the worst in Canada, and as blasphemous as it is to say, the NHL on TSN broadcasts were FAR superior to HNIC. The coverage was better, the analysts were better (with the exception of Elliott Friedman, he’s spot on), and the announcers were better. Sportsnet had damn well step up their game, because right now they are the worst of the worst, and if that is all we get for the next 12 years, it will be a sad day for hockey.

    But hey, Gary Bettman likes it, and we all know that he is the best thing that has ever happened to hockey right?… ugh.

    • Franklin

      I respectfully disagree. The TSN crew is extremely boring and dull. It starts from their game coverage with Bob and Darren and continues with their in game announcers. It pains me to watch games on TSN.

      I much prefer games on Sportsnet and CBC. The Sportsnet crew has personality. They aren’t drones and monotone. They have their opinion and they stick to it. They get their facts straight and break news.

      Just by knowing the fact that TSN has hired Pierre in the past is enough to discredit the company.

    • FlamesFan89

      Well, we will have to agree to disagree, because watching games on Sportsnet, the few that we actually get to see right now because of the current regional restrictions, makes my head hurt. And if they try to shove more Nick Kypreos down my throat, I will be tuning out completely. He is the only person that could make Glenn Healy look like he knows what he is talking about.

    • Franklin

      Kypreos actually knows what he’s talking about. You may not agree with him, but he tells things from a fighters perspective. Saying that he doesn’t know what he’s doing just because you may disagree with his opinion is bad form.

    • 4ChanApologist

      After getting his bell rung like that by VandenBussche I doubt he can even spell “puck” let alone offer valuable insight into the game.

      If he had any insight, he’d be behind a bench, not a desk.

    • Franklin

      So apply that to every analyst. What’s the point of analysts? I mean if they aren’t behind the bench, there’s no point to them, right?

      You can’t attack an analysts job without attacking all analysts.

    • KEVIN

      I have to say…I’m not a Kypreos fan either, he’s just too much…and tries to be too much, especially when he’s always trying to flaunt his cup ring whenever he can. BUT although I dont like him much, he does have credit and know what he’s talking about…especially seems like on Twitter he always has leads about trades and signings before everyone does.

  • rgl168

    “all rights to every game ‘on all platforms'”… but only if you have Rogers cell service. That way Bell, Telus and Wind customers will be forced to switch.

    • jon

      Who the hell wouldn’t switch from bell there expensive they spy on there customers they always seem to find a way to charge you more then whats expected. there service / cell reception blows. Rogers FTW

    • S2556

      Rogers fits that description beautifully but I can’t comment on reception.

    • mola2alex

      What happened to Rogers during the blackout a few years back? Or how many epic outages per year? Rogers = fail when it comes to network uptime or reliability, not sure what you are talking about.

    • Dylan D’Croix

      I don’t know what kind of drugs jon is on, but I want some !

      Rogers has great cervices in Ontario, outside of that you’re just f**ked.

    • gorillamac

      Not where I am dude. Rogers has unspeakably bad service here, dude. And I promise all of the big 3 do some sort of spying.

    • WP74Life

      Rogers coverage suck balls.

  • jon

    5.2 billion dollars holy cow. i wish this would block don cherry from the air . hey rogers give cherry 5 mill and tell him to go retire

  • KEVIN

    People that still try to justify the Big 3’s pricing because of infrastructure and density of the country is baloney. It’s because of the over charging and having such large profit margins that allows them to do these stupid moves that don’t really benefit anyone. But just adds more fluff for them to sell you on unnecessary features.

    • mola2alex

      Corporations by design are required to profit and grow. I am not a fan of the endless growth paradigm but this is how it works. How do you think the shareholders of any company would react if the CEO decided you are right and started giving you service at cost and had no strategy to grow the business?

    • NotARogersEmployee

      I don’t get it either. It’s almost as if Rogers wants to profit off of its customers.

  • Humberto Giambrone

    Monumental win for Sportsnet, they now become number 1 in Canada by a margin, but I don’t like TSN not being involved. I think they are better and more professional and I think it will be a big loss for the sport in this country (although you can expect some of the better talents to jump ship soon).

    I do like that they kept CBC HNIC in the loop, but I’ll wait and see if they keep it vibrant or reduce it to a skeleton of what it is.

  • B-Mac

    Rogers paying Bell back for the 2010 Olympics when they gave them all the crap nobody wanted to watch lol just stole TSN’s main property for 12 years…..well played Rogers.

    • ScooterinAB

      I agree that it’s an amusing back and forth.

      The reality though is that Rogers will have to tread very carefully with this. Other giant media companies (including Bell and Shaw/Corus) could turn around and hold their content hostage in order to ensure some access to NHL media of Rogers got snotty. It’s happened before. What this does is give Rogers a huge bargaining chip.

  • Brad Veenvliet

    Moving content from OTA network television to cable and satellite only is not good for consumers. Wait for the price gouging once the only way to watch hockey is through the rogers pipe.

  • hardfoul52

    They are doing a crap job

