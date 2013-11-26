Rogers signs 12-year, $5.2 billion deal with the NHL for broadcasting rights, expect deep mobile integration

Rogers has just announced that they’ve signed a massive 12-year broadcasting deal with the NHL, which includes all rights to every game “on all platforms.” Though we obviously see a big TV and internet presence, deep integration with mobile on smartphones and tablets is also assured.
According to the press release, “Rogers Communications and the National Hockey League today announced a landmark 12-year broadcast and multimedia agreement that includes all national rights to NHL games on all platforms in all languages. The agreement, the largest media rights deal in League history, begins with the 2014-15 season and continues through the 2025-26 season. This marks the first time a premium North American-wide sports league has granted all of its national (Canadian) rights to one company on a long-term basis.”
For broadcasting on TV, Rogers selected CBC and TVA for separate sub-licensing deals for English-language broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada and all national French-language multimedia rights.
The contract was previously with Bell-owned TSN and SportsCentre, but now this agreement will make “Sportsnet to become Canada’s #1 sports media brand.” Rogers also noted that the terms of the deal, which has a price tag of $5.2 billion “in total payments to the NHL over the 12-year term,” is still subject to approval by the NHL’s Board of Governors, which will vote on December 9-10th.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated, “Our fans always want to explore deeper and more emotional connections to NHL hockey, and that is precisely what Rogers has promised to deliver over the next 12 years – channeling the reach of its platforms and the intensity of its passion for the game into an unparalleled viewing experience. The NHL is extremely excited about the power and potential of this groundbreaking partnership.”
Rogers and Bell are also part owners of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC.
Here’s what the deal consists of:
- National rights across TV broadcasts, TV Everywhere, wireless and mobile tablets, Internet streaming, terrestrial and satellite radio, and out-of-home;
- National rights to all regular season games, all playoff games and the Stanley Cup Final, and all special events and non-game events (i.e. NHL All-Star Game, NHL Draft) – in all languages;
- Out-of-market rights for all regional games;
- Ownership of all linear and digital highlights, including condensed games and video archives;
- NHL broadcast assets: Rogers to operate NHL Centre Ice and NHL Game Centre Live;
- Sponsorship rights to the NHL Shield logo as an official partner of the NHL; and
- Canadian representation of ad sales for NHL.com.
Source: CNW
Comments
Pingback: Rogers signs 7-year deal allowing CBC to continue broadcasting Hockey Night in Canada - Canadian Tech News()