News
PREVIOUS|

Let’s talk about the future of Freedom Mobile on the SyrupCast

Dec 19, 2017

7:06 AM EST

2 comments

freedom mobile mascot bear

In one of the more exciting developments this past year, we got to watch the continued transformation of Freedom Mobile.

Between the addition of the iPhone to its device lineup, numerous excellent promotional offers throughout the year and, perhaps most importantly, a LTE network that’s slowly but surely getting better in terms of coverage, reliability and device compatibility, Freedom Mobile had a banner year.

For the first time in a long time, it seems like the carrier might actually live up to its billing of legitimate fourth player.

To help us look back at the year Freedom had, as well as look forward to its future, we have not one but two special guests joining the SyrupCast: the Globe and Mail’s Christine Dobby and Android Central‘s Daniel Bader.

That said, as with past episodes on topics like this, we want your input.

Is Freedom Mobile capable of stirring actual competition between the Big Three? More importantly, does current owner Shaw even have any interest in disrupting the Canadian ecosystem? If Freedom Mobile were to become Canada’s T-Mobile, how soon do you see that transformation taking place? What will happen to Freedom Bear?

Let us know your thoughts.

a) Leave your question or comment in the comment section below. Please try to keep it concise and to-the-point.

b) Email your question or comment to podcast(at)mobilesyrup(dot)com.

c) If writing isn’t your thing but you would still like to have your voice heard, you can send your answer via voice recording (again to podcast(at)mobilesyrup(dot)com. Our podcast producer extraordinaire will then add it the recording.

We’ll share the best answers on the SyrupCast.

Comments

  • The Vinyl Dude

    I’ve been with WIND/Freedom since Jan, 2010 and have seen and suffered it all but I have to say that there have been vast improvements to the network in the last 2 or 3 years. I almost cancelled my account when I was temporarily relocated to the UK but let my son continue using it and I’m glad I did. I’m on a grandfathered plan that includes 10GB local and full 10GB US roaming for $50 and the 3G network has improved so much that I rarely run into issues. Just waiting for B4 and B7 LTE to be properly launched in Toronto (am hitting testing every now and then in the East End) and I’ll be set.

    I rarely roam in Canada these days unless I’m at the cottage and even then I have full coverage until well north of Peterborough. The amount of money I have saved over the years more than pays for any roaming I’ve encountered in Canada, if I had to guess I’d say my roaming charges average out to about $10 per year.

  • Techguru86

    I myself came from Bell 1.5 years ago and it was rough at start till Shaw bought them and started enhancing the network, glad I have Freedom LTE works fine and cant wait to see what 700mhz does for them. Freedom isn’t for everyone at this time but clearly it’s happening for many or Big 3 wouldnt try to price match