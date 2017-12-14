News
CanCon Podcast Ep. 97: Canada’s Fight for Net Neutrality

Dec 14, 2017

7:01 AM EST

In an interview with Motherboard, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his support of net neutrality. It’s a sentiment shared by our Minister of Innovation, Navdeep Bains. Given the current status of net neutrality south of the border, this is a very good thing!

But recent reporting from Canadaland indicates that despite the public policy, there are some in our country itching to dictate which data Canadians can access, and for how much. Corollaries abound in Portugal’s, Mexico’s, and Canada’s telecom industry. So what are the real costs of losing net neutrality?

Moving from taking away to giving back, a conversation has been sparked by Jen Couldrey, Executive Director of the Upside Foundation, on how tech can give back. Get into the holiday spirit by discussing how Canadian tech can make things better in a tire-fire 2017.

Tune in as CanCon’s podcast crew – Erin Bury, Managing Director at 88; Sameer Chhabra, MobileSyrup Staff Reporter; and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor-in-Chief – argues that all data may not be created equal, but it should cost the same.

Subscribe via: RSSiTunesStitcherGoogle Play

CanCon Podcast Episode 97 (12/11/17)

Lay it on the (on)line
If Portugal is a net neutrality nightmare, we’re already living in it
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges to continue defending net neutrality
Inside Bell’s Push To End Net Neutrality In Canada
Why Net Neutrality Matters
Postmortem: Every Frame a Painting

Tech for good? There’s an app for that
How tech companies can give back

Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Lay It On The Line” by Triumph

This story was originally published on BetaKit.

