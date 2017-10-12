Samsung says it has created the solution to the smartphone camera bump

Samsung believes it has found the solution to the smartphone camera bump that many people hate.
The South Korean company introduced two new image sensors, the ISOCELL Fast 2L9 and the ISCOELL Slim 2X7. Both the Fast 2L9 and Slim 2X7 are high resolution image sensors in a small chip packages, which in turn, also deliver detailed pictures under low-light conditions
The Fast 2L9 focuses on ultra-fast auto-focus at a reduced pixel size from the Dual Pixel sensor’s 1.4μm to 1.28μm. This means future Samsung smartphone cameras should be able to focus quicker and their cameras should be able to more easily shoot moving objects.
As previously mentioned, The 2L9 can shoot these images in low-light environments as well. The Fast 2L9 does all of this with a camera module that’s so thin it removes the need for a camera bump.
The 24-megapixel ISOCELL Slim 2X7 features Tetracell technology, allowing the sensor to snap brighter pictures in the dark, and better pictures in well-lit environments. The sensor accomplishes this by combining four neighbouring pixels to work together, increasingly light sensitivity in the process. The Slim 2X9 also has the smallest pixel size in the mobile industry, measuring in at 0.9μm. Due to its small pixel size, the Slim 2X7 is also capable of providing better colour fidelity
“Samsung ISOCELL Fast 2L9 and ISOCELL Slim 2X7 are new image sensors that fully utilize Samsung’s advanced pixel technology, and are highly versatile as they can be placed in both front and rear of a smartphone,” said Ben K. Hur, vice president of systems LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, in a statement.
It’s still unclear when Samsung’s smartphone will start featuring these new camera sensors, though it’s possible next year’s Galaxy smartphones will utilize the technology.
Source: Samsung
