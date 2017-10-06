Pixel 2 to only offer unlimited original quality Google Photos uploads until 2020

When Google announced the Pixel in October of last year, the company unveiled a policy wherein future Pixel owners would get unlimited original resolution photo and video uploads to Google Photos. With the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google is altering that policy.
Moving forward, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners will get unlimited original quality photo and video uploads to Google Photos until 2020. By 2021, they’ll only be able to upload an unlimited number of photos and videos in “high-quality.” In other words, by 2021 Google Photos will automatically downsize photos to 16-megapixels and videos to 1080p if Pixel 2 users don’t want their media counting against their Google Drive storage limit.
The change was spotted by Engadget, and in a statement to the publication, a Google spokesperson said the company made the change after considering how long people tend to keep their smartphones.
“With Pixel 2 you get free, unlimited original-quality storage for photos and videos uploaded through the end of 2020, and free, unlimited high-quality storage for photos uploaded afterwards. After 2020, there is no change to the photos you took before 2020 and you will always have access to those in original quality,” said the spokesperson.
“This is new for this year. We know that people tend to change their phone every 2-3 years so for Pixel 2, we are offering storage in line with that.”
Source: Engadget
