Google Home can now help you find your phone

Among a flurry of announcements at Google’s recent Pixel 2 reveal keynote was that news that additional functionality is coming to the company’s voice-activated Home assistant.
One particular feature that may have flown under the radar for some, is Google Home’s ability to locate your smartphone.
Getting the feature to work is simple — tell Google Home to either “ring my phone,” or “where’s my phone,” and the smart home assistant will begin calling your smartphone. This feature even works if your phone is in silent or in do not disturb mode, says Google.
It’s worth pointing out that even iPhone users will be able to use this feature, though it’s not as useful given iOS’s restrictions; Google Home is only able to make the device ring using a phone call. Amazon’s Echo, which still isn’t officially available in Canada, has featured similar functionality via a downloadable skill for a number of years now.
I’ve yet to get access to the feature through my various Home devices, but Google says the functionality is set to roll out today to all Home users. It’s likely that I’ll find the ability to locate both my Android and iOS devices via Home very useful though given that I’m constantly misplacing them somewhere in my apartment (usually they’re buried in my couch somehow).
Via: 9to5Google
Comments