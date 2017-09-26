Hit indie game Inside coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS

The hit dark and atmospheric indie game Inside is coming to the Nintendo Switch and iOS devices.
The announcement comes from the co-founder of Inside‘s Swedish developer Playdead, Art Jensen, who confirmed the news to Famitsu.
Inside is the follow-up to the massively successful Xbox Live Arcade-debuted Limbo, which focused on a young boy looking for his lost sister. Inside is a bit more abstract, however, with the player assuming the role of another unnamed boy as he journeys through a strange and perilous world on an initially-unclear mission.
The game originally launched on the Xbox One in June 2016 to rave reviews, and subsequently released on PlayStation 4 and PC. A Switch and iOS release date has not yet been confirmed.
It’s worth noting that Limbo — although releasing on consoles, PC and mobile — did not ever make its way to a Nintendo platform.
The App Store is naturally a signficant platform for small indie games, but what’s more surprising is how quickly the Nintendo Switch has shaped up to become one as well. In March, the Japanese gaming giant pledged over 60 indie titles for its then-launching console-handheld hybrid.
Nintendo has since continued its “Nindies” showcase of independently-developed games throughout the year, with the most recent update in August announcing over 17 additional indie titles coming to Switch.
Image credit: Playdead
Via: Kotaku
