Does tech make things better? That’s the question (and the challenge) we posed on this podcast at the start of 2017. Today, we look at news stories on various sides of that question, as we discuss problems tech wants to solve (IPOs, OTA software updates for natural disaster relief), and tech problems we want solved (like not getting harassed on the Internet).
Tune in as CanCon’s podcast crew – Erin Bury, Managing Director of Eighty-Eight, Rob Kenedi, TWG’s General Manager in New York and host of the amazing #smallrooms podcast, Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup Senior Editor, and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor in Chief – talks problem-solving before riffing on the new Apple hardware.
CanCon Podcast Episode 86 (09/25/17)
Tesla holds the keys
Tesla Remotely Expanded Car Batteries Near Irma’s Path, And Questions Linger
Social Capital is going IPO-less
Social Capital to take startups public without an IPO
Brash Investor tries to blow up the IPO as his partners quit
Forget hacks, how do we stop the social exploits?
Benedict Evans thinks platforms should offer rewards for finding moral and ethical loopholes
Antisocial Coding: My Year At GitHub
Catching up with Patrick: Apple Edition
Apple 4k TV review
Apple Watch Series 3 review
iPhone X: hands on
iPhone 8 and 8 plus review
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Fatal Gift” by Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton
