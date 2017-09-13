BlackBerry ‘Krypton’ spotted going through FCC certification

The upcoming BlackBerry-branded TCL device ‘Krypton’ has passed through the U.S.’s FCC certification, following certification through the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG.
The device appeared in the application bearing the nickname ‘Krypton,’ but not much else can be gleaned from the documents. There is, however, a picture that shows the general outline of the device (more square on top, more rounded on the bottom), along with the model number BBD100-2.
A recent Engadget interview with TCL chief communications officer Francois Mathieu revealed the device will feature IP67 water and dust resistance, as well as a battery that can last for “more than 26 hours of mixed use.”
The interview also revealed that the device will debut at some point in October.
Other rumours indicate the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 625 or possibly 626 chipset, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery, and lastly, a home button with a built in fingerprint sensor.
Source: FCC Via: CrackBerry
