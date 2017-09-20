Spotify and Waze are expanding their cross-app compatibility features to iOS devices. The deep in-app integrations will allow users to access music controls in Waze and navigation info in Spotify.
Starting this week, iOS users can control Spotify, as well as access their entire library of songs and playlists, while within Waze. Similarly, they can view Waze navigational instructions while within Spotify.
When their vehicle is at a complete stop, users can switch between the two apps with a single tap. The functionality is designed to increase road safety.
The cross-app functionality started rolling out to iOS devices on Monday. Waze first announced its partnership with Spotify in March.
