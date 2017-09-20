News
Waze’s Spotify integration is now available on iOS

Sep 20, 2017

3:27 PM EDT

Spotify and Waze app icons on iPhone homescreen

Spotify and Waze are expanding their cross-app compatibility features to iOS devices. The deep in-app integrations will allow users to access music controls in Waze and navigation info in Spotify.

Screenshot of Spotify's playback controls within Waze

Starting this week, iOS users can control Spotify, as well as access their entire library of songs and playlists, while within Waze. Similarly, they can view Waze navigational instructions while within Spotify.

Another screenshot of Waze's new Spotify integration in action

When their vehicle is at a complete stop, users can switch between the two apps with a single tap. The functionality is designed to increase road safety.

The cross-app functionality started rolling out to iOS devices on Monday. Waze first announced its partnership with Spotify in March.

