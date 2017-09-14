News
The LG Q6 is coming to Bell for $449.99 on September 28

Sep 14, 2017

11:43 AM EDT

LG Q6 series smartphone

LG’s mid-range, display-focused Q6 is coming to Bell priced at $449.99 outright on September 28th, 2017, according to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup.

The handset, which will be available in ‘Platinum,’ is LG’s first mid-range device to feature a ‘FullVision’ display like the ones we’ve seen on the LG G6 and V30. The Q6’s 5.5-inch IPS LCD 1080 X 2160 pixel screen is nearly bezel-less, providing the smartphone with a premium look.

Unlike the G6 and V30, however, there is no fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device. Instead, the Q6 will rely on facial recognition for biometric unlocking — a feature also available on the V30.

The Q6 comes out of the box with Android Nougat 7.1.1. It runs on an 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, the handset is powered by a 3,000mAh non-removable lithium-polymer battery.

The Q6’s camera setup features a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 rear shooter with autofocus and an LED flash, while the front-facing camera has a 100-degree, 5-megapixel sensor with the same aperture.

It appears the other devices in the Q6 series — the premium Q6+ with 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and the budget Q6α with 2GB RAM/16 GB internal storage — do not appear to be coming alongside the mid-range device.

  • isBacon

    That’s a disgusting amount of money for a entry level device, regardless of the display tech. You can spend $100 more and get a factory unlocked LG G6 64GB off eBay. But obviously the average consumer doesn’t know this.

    • Nundo

      Its considered a mid-range device based on specs. I feel like OEM’s try making money on entry and mid-range devices since they don’t make the profit they want on the high end smartphones :-/

    • MrQ

      SD435 and no fingerprint? It’s definitely entry level
      Midrange would be SD6xx