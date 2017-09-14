News
My Little Pony and Pokémon characters can now wish your kid happy birthday on Netflix

Sep 14, 2017

10:46 AM EDT

Multiple beloved children’s show characters can now wish your child happy birthday on Netflix.

The streaming platform is now offering 14 videos that star the casts of various popular kid’s shows wishing the viewer a happy birthday. The participating children’s shows include Pokémon, Lego Friends, My Little Pony, Barbie, Trollhunters, All Hail King Julien and Dinotrux.

To use the new birthday greetings on your little one’s special day, search keywords “birthday,” “birthdays,” “birthdays on-demand,” or “birthday songs” on Netflix. Once there, all the new Netflix Original birthday videos will feature the show’s title alongside the series name “Happy birthday to you!”

This is not the only children’s content Netflix has recently debuted that aims to engage with kids directly. In June 2017, the platform rolled out interactive storytelling content to iOS devices and smart TVs.

Source: Netflix 

