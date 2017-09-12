News
PREVIOUS|

Apple rolls out ‘Golden Master’ iOS 11 build to all beta testers

Sep 12, 2017

8:17 PM EDT

0 comments

iOS 11 control centre

The ‘Golden Master’ build of iOS 11 is now available to those on developer and public betas.

The GM build is the second-to-last beta and should include everything that will launch to the public in the final build, though there’s a chance there’ll be a small update on the day of release, September 19th.

If you don’t feel like waiting until the 19th to test out all of iOS 11’s new features, you can pay to become a developer beta tester — which will provide you with all the updates first in the future — or become a public beta tester for free.

For more information on how to do that, check out our tutorial here.

Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2017

8:43 PM EDT

Apple Canada drops prices for iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Features

Sep 12, 2017

7:28 PM EDT

The 8 biggest stories from Apple’s iPhone X event

News

Jul 25, 2017

10:13 AM EDT

iOS 11’s latest beta adds feature that prevents your iPhone from joining spotty public Wi-Fi

News

Sep 6, 2017

3:12 PM EDT

Apple releases iOS 11 beta 10 to developers ahead of September 12 event

Comments