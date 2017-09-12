Apple rolls out ‘Golden Master’ iOS 11 build to all beta testers

The ‘Golden Master’ build of iOS 11 is now available to those on developer and public betas.
The GM build is the second-to-last beta and should include everything that will launch to the public in the final build, though there’s a chance there’ll be a small update on the day of release, September 19th.
If you don’t feel like waiting until the 19th to test out all of iOS 11’s new features, you can pay to become a developer beta tester — which will provide you with all the updates first in the future — or become a public beta tester for free.
For more information on how to do that, check out our tutorial here.
Via: The Verge
