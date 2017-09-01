Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S9 in January

News
Even though the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was only revealed last week, the rumour mill has uncovered more information about the still unannounced Galaxy S9, a phone that’s likely set to be the first of Samsung’s 2018 flagship devices.

The most recent of the leaks comes from The Bell, a South Korean publication, which reports that the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled two months earlier than its predecessor. While the most recent entries in the S series, the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ were revealed in March of last year, it appears the S9 might be unveiled at the end of January and released in mid-February.

The earlier reveal date is due to the smartphone’s OLED panel shipments starting in November, which is two months earlier than Galaxy S8 shipments. Display panels tend to be shipped earlier than the other parts of a smartphones, according to the South Korean publication. After the displays are shipped devices then take nearly two to three months to assemble.

Samsung is reportedly doing this to protect phone sales from it’s biggest competition, Apple and its upcoming iPhone 8. Additionally, if Samsung opts to release its flagship S device earlier,  it will also beat out LG’s G series of devices, which are usually unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February.

Source: The Bell, via The Investor 

  • Ipse

    I hope besides getting the dual camera they will move that pesky fingerprint sensor….after 2 years maybe Synaptics can get it under the screen. Instead of under my skin.

    • Do Do

      Apparently they’re moving it, but not under the screen.

    • h2oflyer

      Hopefully they copy Sony and move it to a side mount combined sensor and power switch, or copy Huawei and move it under glass at bottom of screen.

    • Do Do

      Under screen would be my choice but only if it works as well as it did before removing the button.

  • heynow00

    I’ll believe it when I see it

  • h2oflyer

    Most of the discussion on the S8, Note8, and now the S9 seems to be all about the stupid placement of the fingerprint sensor. Not much else worthy talking about.

    • Do Do

      A few more things from my point of view. My number one priority is battery life. Neither cut it and with these new stupid profit based non removable battery designs you can’t replace the battery nor use battery extender. The only options are walking around with a portable battery to plug in or battery case that are always thicker than they would be if you could just replace the back cover and put in a thicker battery. You are right that there isn’t much else to talk about with almost all these phones, this is why they’re designing these phones to be disposable. They’re running out of ideas and soon most people will only be buying a new phone when the battery dies.