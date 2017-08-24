The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was only unveiled yesterday, but leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S9 are already in circulation.
Samsung will reportedly include the Note 8’s dual camera setup in the Samsung Galaxy S9, according to Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities.
Kuo usually supplies rumours about Apple products, gathering information from his contacts in Apple’s Asian supply chain.
Kuo didn’t mention any of the technical specs for the upcoming S9’s camera, however it’s likely a dual camera setup on the S9 would be similar to the Note 8, which uses two 12-megapixel sensors. The Note 8’s also camera utilizes a telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom and has a f/1.7 aperture.
Additionally, Samsung announced yesterday that both of the Note 8’s sensors use optical image stabilization (OIS) which should provide improved camera quality over the iPhone 7 Plus, and the same is expected for the S9.
Additional rumours claim that the S9 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature that the company was unable to apply to the Note 8.
Samsung will likely unveil the S9 during spring next year.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments