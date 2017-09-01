Amazon likely to launch its Prime Now delivery service in Canada later this year

Amazon is working towards bringing its one- and two-hour membership delivery service — Prime Now — to Canada, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Citing unnamed sources “familiar with the matter,” the newspaper says Amazon could start piloting Prime Now in Canada as soon as later this year, with a Vancouver soft launch planned for this November, followed by a subsequent test launch in Toronto in January.
If the pilots are successful, the e-commerce giant will consider expanding the service to other Canadian cities throughout 2018.
Building on its recent acquisition of Whole Foods (Amazon owns 13 Whole Foods retail locations in Canada following the deal), the company would offer common grocery items, including produce, dairy, frozen food, as well as health and personal care items, through the service.
The e-commerce giant is also considering partnering with local bakeries, butcher shops and grocers to bolster Prime Now’s food offerings.
Prime Now is available to Amazon Prime members. In Canada, a Prime membership costs $79 CAD.
Two-hour delivery is free for members, with expedited one-hour delivery costing an additional sum of money.
Prime Now is currently available in nine countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Japan.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
