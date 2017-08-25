News
HTC says it will update the U11 to Android 8.0 before the end of 2017

The HTC 10 and U Ultra will also get Oreo before the end of 2017

Aug 25, 2017

HTC Canada, along with the Taiwanese company’s other regional outfits, announced on Thursday that it will update the HTC 11, U Ultra and 10 to Android 8.0 before the end of the year.

The iterative update, released to Pixel devices earlier this week, adds a number of smaller features to Android, including a picture-in-picture mode, a redesigned settings menu and a complete overhaul of Google’s signature blob emoji.

As is usually the case with these sort of announcement, the caveat applies that release timings can change, sometimes drastically.

