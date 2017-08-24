Here are the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in September

Each month, Sony and Microsoft discounts a variety of video games available through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, making them free for the duration of the month. This post will only focus on the free games available for Microsoft’s suite of consoles in September. The company offers a set of four games that become available at different dates spread out through the month.
September’s free games are Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition, Oxenfree, Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Battlefield 3.
Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition
Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition is a racing game developed by Turn 1o Studios and published by Microsoft Studios. The game features 200 cars from more than 50 manufacturers with 17 circuits. The game offers multiplayer and single-player options and was originally released November 22nd, 2013. Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition is only available for the Xbox One.
Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition is normally priced at $29.99 CAD.
Oxenfree
Oxenfree is a supernatural mystery graphic adventure game developed and published by Night School Studio. The game is influenced by the 1980’s teenage horror movies genre and is mostly story driven. The game is completely single-player and was originally released January 15th, 2016. Oxenfree is available for Xbox One but not the Xbox 360.
Oxenfree is normally priced at $19.99.
Hydro Thunder Hurricane
Hydro Thunder Hurricane is a boat racing game developed by Vector Unit and published by Microsoft Game Studios. The game features nine boats that race through unbelievable scenarios. The game is single-player, multiplayer and features online multiplayer and was originally released July 28th, 2010. Hydro Thunder Hurricane is downloadable on both the Xbox one and Xbox 360.
Hydro Thunder Hurricane is normally priced at $11.59.
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3 is a first person shooter developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts (EA). Battlefield 3 features fighter jets and a variety of weapons. The campaign is set during a fictional 2014 war that takes place in Iran and Iraq. Battlefield 3 features a single-player, cooperative and multiplayer experience and was released October 25th, 2011. Battlefield 3 is downloadable on both the Xbox One and Xbox 360.
Battlefield 3 is normally priced at $25.99.
