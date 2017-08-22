News
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 might launch the Snapdragon 845, and feature module add-ons

Aug 22, 2017

12:58 PM EDT

5 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Note 8, isn’t even out yet, but the rumour-mill’s already turning out news for what might come next.

According to Pocket-lint, sourcing a Chinese blogger from Weibo, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will be the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor.

Pocket-lint reports that Qualcomm and Samsung have already agreed to terms for their partnership in 2018.

The news isn’t completely shocking. After all, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ were the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835.

However, Pocket-lint’s report does contradict an earlier story from South Korea’s The Investor, via Aju Business Daily, suggesting that LG and Qualcomm are working together to launch the Snapdragon 845 alongside the G7.

Regardless of who launches the Snapdragon 845 first, the chip will be an improvement over the 835, delivering improved battery life as well as superior VR and AR capabilities.

Additionally, according to a story published in SlashGear, based on a tweet from Eldar Murtazin — the editor-in-chief of Russian mobile blog mobile-review.com — Samsung’s Galaxy S9 might also feature a host of module add-ons.

It should go without saying that all of these rumours should be taken with several grains of salt.

Source: Pocket-lint, SlashGear

