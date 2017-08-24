Freedom offers referral promo delivering 10GB/month on plans above $40

Freedom Mobile has been serving up what can only be called a deals bonanza lately — from a one day $40/10GB flash sale targeting Telus and its sub-brands to limited-time MyTab bonuses — and a new referral promo makes it clear the carrier is still on a mission to lure in new customers.
Freedom has sent out emails to current customers with three referral codes that can be used for new activations and that also offer 10GB of data per month for the new customer’s first year with the carrier on any plan priced $40 or more.
Free 10GB of data for new member.#freedomcanada #freedommobile pic.twitter.com/TelDxyxSiU
— asdfasd (@ultraman777888) August 23, 2017
Additionally, the email states that when the first code is used, the person who supplied the code will also receive 10GB of data per month for the next year.
The deal, posted on Red Flag Deals and Twitter, ends August 31st, and reportedly must be activated in-store. It is for new customers only.
After the first year of service, the amount of data will revert back to the allotment of data regularly advertised on the chosen plan — which, for the $40 LTE plan, is currently 4GB.
