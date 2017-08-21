New images reveal the Moto X4 to be very shiny

New images of the Moto X4, courtesy of a Google+ user named Jerry Yin, show the shiny phone fans of Motorola’s mid-range powerhouse can expect.
The photos also show off the phone’s Motorola logo, a dual rear camera setup, rounded corners and a 5.2-inch display with large upper and lower bezels. In response to questions about the screen, Yin says the Moto X4 features a LCD display, not an AMOLED display. Typically, the majority of Motorola smartphones have featured Super AMOLED displays in the past few years.
According to previous leaks, the Moto X4 will include a Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Additionally, it’s said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a dual rear-facing setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor.
It has been two years since Motorola released the Moto X Style and Play, the most recent entries in company’s X series of devices.
According to Techdroider, Motorola has invited media members to an August 24th event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’s likely the Lenovo-owned company will reveal more about the Moto X4 at that event.
Source: SlashGear
