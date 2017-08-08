Apple’s new Instagram account highlights creative iPhone photographers

Apple has a new Instagram account called @apple.
While Apple is no stranger to Instagram, the company has decided to do something a bit different this around.
Instead of highlighting the company’s currently available products, the account focuses on photographers, both professionals and hobbyists, who use their iPhone to capture the world.
Each post highlights three individuals and tells the story of their work using a voiced over video that features some of each artist’s best shots. The voice overs provide context into each photographer’s work, as well as what drives them. The hope is to inspire mobile photographers to follow their visions.
Each post also includes the handles of the featured photographers, making it easy to find additional inspiration.
