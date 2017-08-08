This might be our best look yet at the Galaxy Note 8 yet

Samsung is planning to unveil its latest smartphone offering, the Note 8, on August 23rd, with a rumoured release date of September 15th.
However, taking into consideration the rapid release of Note 8 leaks, it’s unclear if Samsung will really have anything left to reveal in two weeks at the phone’s official launch event.
More images, this time stemming from Slashleaks, reveal actual real-world photos and not renders of Samsung’s upcoming phablet.
The first shot showcases the upcoming smartphone’s long 6.3-inch ‘Infinity display.’ The device features a more squared-off design when compared to the Note 7 and Note 5, as predicted, but otherwise looks like a slightly longer S8. The Note 8 also seems like it’s set to feature an ‘Always-On Display,’ first seen last year in the Samsung Galaxy S7, as well as LG’s G5.
The rear of the smartphone also features an oddly placed fingerprint sensor that sits next to its LED flash and dual-camera lens.
I’m sure we’ll see more leaks over the next couple of weeks leading up to the Note 7’s official reveal on August 23rd.
For now, however, this is our best look at the Note 8 yet.
Source: SlashLeaks
