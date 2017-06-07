Geekbench scores reveal that the Moto Z2 is still alive

It seems rumours circulating about Lenovo’s Moto Z2 Play being the successor to not only the Moto Z Play but also the Moto Z appear to be wrong.
With the Moto Z2 appearing on Geekbench, the original Moto Z will have its own successor and the Moto Z line will continue to have three separate smartphones — if Lenovo continues the Moto Z Force devices, that is.
Many believed the Z2 Play would be replacing the Moto Z2 due to the Z2 Play’s thinner and lighter size, cutting the battery from 3,510mAh to 3,000mAh. The device that appeared on Geekbench had the name ‘motorola Moto Z (2),’ which would lead one to believe this is not the Z2 Force expected to be revealed in the near future, but the Z2.
The Geekbench scores for the device reveals a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that includes an octa-core CPU running at 1.9 GHz. Additionally, the scores show the device contains nearly 4GB of RAM and will run Android 7.1.1 (Nougat).
Though the Geekbench listing doesn’t fully detail the device, it does reveal the single and multi-core scores for the phone.
The device in the listing has a single-core score of 1879 and a multi-core score of 6503 — though these scores are most likely for a prototype and might vary when the device is actually revealed.
The results make the device comparable with the HTC U11, which has a single-core score of 1917 and a multi-core score of 6691.
Lenovo revealed the Moto Z last year on June 9th, while the Moto Z Play wasn’t announced until August. There’s no clear indication of when to expect the Z2 yet, but considering the company already unveiled the Z2 Play last week, there’s a chance Lenovo has decided to switch the order of announcements this year.
Source: Geekbench via Droidholic
Comments
Pingback: DMPK Studies()