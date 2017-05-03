Kobo’s new Aura H20 e-reader is a smaller, more affordable take on the waterproof Aura One

Just in time for warm summer months, Toronto-based Kobo has announced its latest e-reader, the Kobo Aura H20.
It’s an updated version of last year’s Aura One that trades in its predecessor’s 7.8-inch screen for a more manageable 6.8-inch display. At $200 CAD, it’s also $50 less expensive than the Aura One at launch.
Otherwise, this is the same premium e-reader MobileSyrup liked a lot last year. Like the Aura One, it’s IP8X certified, which means it can survive under two metres of water for up to 60 minutes. It also features, just like the Aura One, 8GB of internal storage — enough to hold 6,000 simultaneously, according to Kobo — and a feature called ComfortLight PRO, which reduces the display’s blue-light output at night.
Like every Kobo device, the Aura H20 includes a variety of software customization options that allow each user to tailor the device’s reading experience to their preference. In all, users can choose from 50 different font sizes and 11 different font styles.
Canadians can pre-order the Kobo Aura H20 starting on May 15. Select retailers across the country will start stocking the e-reader on May 22.
Source: Kobo
Comments
