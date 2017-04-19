News
Nintendo rumoured to release SNES microconsole this Christmas

Apr 19, 2017

8:58 AM EDT

SNES mini

Following the surprise discontinuation of the NES Classic Edition, Eurogamer reports that Nintendo will release a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) microconsole around Christmas time later this year.

Like the NES Classic Edition, the SNES ‘Mini’ will come pre-installed with a variety of classic first- and third-party games, and will be compatible with modern TVs, says Eurogamer. With the SNES’s impressive library, that’s an appealing proposition. To this day, titles like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Final Fantasy VI are regarded as some of the best games to ever come out.

Eurogamer also reports that the SNES Mini is part of the reason Nintendo discontinued the NES Classic Edition, despite the latter’s strong sales. Nintendo never planned for the microconsole to be anything more than a novel Christmas present and company executives were legitimately surprised when it became a runaway sales hit. Development of the SNES Mini is already underway, with production slated to start soon.

Here’s hoping Nintendo produces enough units to satisfy demand this time around.

Source: Eurogamer

Comments

  • Sean-Paul

    This will be damn mine lol

  • MoYeung

    Picture shown Japanese version SFC, not Western SNES.

  • Eluder

    Skipping this one because of the dbag move of killing off the classic.
    Plus, I never really cared much for SNES, skipped Nintendo that time around and went with Sega’s Genesis for that era.

  • hardy83

    Not even gonna bother. Their stock issues will be just as pathetic as the NES one and we know they’ll discontinue it.

    Screw them.

  • kenvin100

    I’m looking forward to the mini n64…

  • villain

    Are the going to sell 87 of them and end production?

  • Stephen B Morris

    I want one but I doubt I will be able to obtain one.

  • DonatelloNinjaTurtle

    Here we go…

    If Nintendo announces these things 5 months in advance, generates incredible hype, puts them on sale towards the holidays at very low price points, then why the hell do they not produce ample supply? It’s likely very very inexpensive hardware.

    At this point I’m going to stick to emulators.

  • XY

    Title should say “Scalpers rumoured to release SNES microconsole this Christmas” for an arm and a leg.

  • HatInTheRing

    Really hope this is all leading to an N64 Mini.

  • Ontari_do_not

    Plot twist- it turns out to be a new switch and still no virtual console.

  • Pingback: Microsoft survey references rumoured SNES Classic system | Daily Update()

