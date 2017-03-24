Features
(Product)Red iPhone 7 hands-on video and gallery

Mar 24, 2017

3:05 PM EST

22 comments

Earlier this week, Apple announced the newest addition to its smartphone family, the (Product)Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The striking new iPhone marks the first time the company has released a handset under the (Product)Red banner. It also arrives 10 years after the Apple’s first (Product)Red offering, the Product(Red) iPod Nano special edition. In that time, Apple says it has donated $130 million USD to Global Fund through its (Red) partnership, making the company the initiative’s most generous corporate donor.

Started in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver, (RED) license its brand to companies like Apple, Nike and Starbucks to raise money and awareness in the fight against AIDS and HIV.

The (Product)Red iPhone 7 is available now at both the Apple Store and through Canadian carriers.

Comments

  • Smanny

    You guys actually put this in the review section. It’s the same iPhone 7 with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The change is the color.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Apparently “striking” red. So much so it’s the headline article.

    • Tim

      “and a few bucks that Apple donates per unit.”

      You’re assuming it’s a few dollars.

  • Captain Henry Morgan

    Igor, great review but perhaps you may want to fix your eyebrows a little bit. Remember that you are doing a video product review and we see your face a lot.. or perhaps just get Rose or Jessica to do it. No offence though but being presentable matters a lot when you’re doing stuff like this.

    • James Skevis

      Unsubscribe please

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      Cause it was wrong to suggest? I didn’t mean that in offensive way. I bet you created this account just to tell me that.. Man up!

    • Adderbox76

      Yes, actually, it IS wrong to suggest. What exactly do his eyebrows have to do with his knowledge (or lack) of a particular tech topic. The idea that your reviews have to be delivered by perfectly coiffed narcissists tells us a LOT more about you than it tells us about him.

      You’re no better than those creeps that have nothing better to do than to write into local news stations to tell the female news anchors what they should be wearing. You think that because Igor is a guy, that it is somehow less skeevy and narcissistic, but it’s not.

    • Shogun

      Actually presentation of oneself does matter if you’re doing a video like this and I agree with Morgan. Its off-putting to watch and more guys should clean up their brow line because its not cool to let it run amok.

  • Dimitri

    Looks like a big ipod touch with phone functions. Checked it out at the Apple store this morning. Looks good but can be scratched easily as per the Apple store reps.

    I would buy it just because of the cause. Before anyone jumps and types “you can make donations your self” i already do every year to sick kids during the holidays and during the summer with toy’s and money. Also other places which take u can donate money for epilepsy (my sister has it).. So yes 🙂

  • Danny Account

    My Red LG G2 looked better. Just sayin………

  • Ernie

    What’s the big deal. Most users will likely put a case on it anyways.

  • Adderbox76

    You are reviewing a COLOUR.

    You are making your top news story, your review of a COLOUR

    Did the absolute ridiculousness of that not dawn on you at any point?

    • Devhux

      Did you post this when the “Really Blue” Pixel was released? No? Then move on if you don’t like it

    • ????????Marshall

      Nobody ever fawned over the blue Pixel as if it was any different from the original.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      I think the message of the product was lost when all you see is RED.

      The important part was bringing attention to the humanitarian effort that the RED campaign brings.

  • p_lindsay

    Now that Apple has invented the colour red Rudolph, fire trucks and stop signs can all expect lawsuits any day now.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Wouldn’t surprise me…

    • Shogun

      What do you care? You hold shares in this company and should be cheering it on. Yet, you’re out here slamming it like a bagholder who lost money. SMH

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Sounds like someone needs a tissue… again, what impact do my comments here have on Apple sales or share price? I’ll wait……

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    Apple (R E D) – the virtue signalling phone…

    • Wonderful Blessings

      Red, red as the blood of the martyrs, praises be to heaven.

  • Zee

    There’s no internal changes to this phone right? You’re doing a review cause it’s red?