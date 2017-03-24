(Product)Red iPhone 7 hands-on video and gallery

Earlier this week, Apple announced the newest addition to its smartphone family, the (Product)Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The striking new iPhone marks the first time the company has released a handset under the (Product)Red banner. It also arrives 10 years after the Apple’s first (Product)Red offering, the Product(Red) iPod Nano special edition. In that time, Apple says it has donated $130 million USD to Global Fund through its (Red) partnership, making the company the initiative’s most generous corporate donor.

Started in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver, (RED) license its brand to companies like Apple, Nike and Starbucks to raise money and awareness in the fight against AIDS and HIV.

The (Product)Red iPhone 7 is available now at both the Apple Store and through Canadian carriers.