Business
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry sued by over 300 former employees

Feb 16, 2017

4:46 PM EDT

138 comments

BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry is facing a class-action lawsuit from more than 300 former employees across Canada, according to a news release from law firm Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based tech company is accused of denying employees their termination entitlements by transferring them to a partner company and, once they had accepted employment there, handed them resignation letters. The former employees were then allegedly given their final date of work.

“BlackBerry’s actions amount to a termination of the employees’ employment,” the law firm said. “This entitles these employees to statutory, common law, and/or contractual entitlements on termination.”

BlackBerry hasn’t commented on the case yet, though the suit said that it has refused to pay those entitlements and the transferred employees have lost their accumulated years of service.

In 2016, BlackBerry also laid off around 200 employees from Waterloo and Florida, which followed an announcement in 2012 to cut over 5,000 jobs over the a multi-year period.

“BlackBerry’s actions amount to a termination of the employees’ employment”

This lawsuit isn’t the only bad news for the beleaguered company this week following Wednesday’s report that global market share for its BB10 smartphone dropped below one per cent.

Still, it’s set to move forward with its mobile endeavors. In an interview with MobileSyrup, BlackBerry confirmed that despite rumours to the contrary, it still plans to support the BB10.

Coming up on February 25th during Mobile World Congress will be further details to the TCL-made BlackBerry Mercury.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP to determine which positions the former employees held, the time period in which they were terminated and the specific payment they are seeking. This story will be updated when a response is received.

Update: BlackBerry has released the following statement regarding the lawsuit: “We have reviewed the allegations in the lawsuit, and are confident we complied with all our obligations to our employees. Therefore, we believe the case lacks merit, and we will defend against it vigorously.”

Source: Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP

Related Articles

Business

Sep 19, 2017

11:33 AM EDT

Approximately 100,000 Canadians affected by Equifax breach

News

Sep 6, 2017

7:41 PM EDT

Upcoming BlackBerry device codenamed Krypton receives certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance

News

Sep 18, 2017

5:08 PM EDT

Canada’s average internet speeds break 60Mbps mark in newest Speedtest Global Index

News

Sep 19, 2017

1:58 PM EDT

Apple TV app launches in Canada

Comments

  • Chug that haterade

    I fully expect to see Shogun named as one of the primary plaintiffs in the case…

  • jellmoo

    An important distinction; it wasn’t Blackberry that saw their market share drop below 1%, it was BB10. Not that this makes a big difference or anything, but it’s important to note.

    • Jo

      I would say it warrants editing the article, but still… This does sound really bad for the company… I know they are in trouble, but that’s not where you should be shaving off a few thousand dollars…

    • Bradly Shankar

      Thank you for pointing that out that missing detail, the article has been updated accordingly!

    • jellmoo

      Tell you what, break the news as to when Bell plans to roll out the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7/edge, and we’ll call it even.

  • jay

    Just think about how many employees they had and what is left!? Just the name

  • KiwiBri

    Scumbags

    • Chug that haterade

      Not sure how you can make an decision on that based on the limited information. If it is indeed true, then their head of HR or whoever is responsible needs to be terminated and the company supply benefits plus damages.

    • It’s Me

      It isn’t as bad as the article makes it out to be. It seems the employees were offer positions with a new company and they took them. But since they resigned from BB, they didn’t get their severance. They expected that they would receive both a new job a their severance package. It a away it sucks, but they are complaining that they didn’t get the best of both worlds, continued employment and a termination package.

    • Chug that haterade

      Thank you for providing the additional information….unlike a few posters here, I like to have most of the facts before I start jumping to conclusion..

  • birdman_36

    All while their CEO was paid millions of dollars to lead a money-losing company. What a dirty way of doing business.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      Can’t really say its dirty but that is how capitalism works.

      In the mean time, Blackberry’s market share is now at 0.0% (0.04% to be specific). That is an all-time low for Blackberry. OH MY

    • Chug that haterade

      Their BB10 market share is… we don’t know what their Android market share is..

    • xBURK

      They have not produced a BB10 product in two years. Who would buy a BB10 phone if the news states their done with BB10 devices? Apparently 200,000 in their last quarter. . BlackBerry runs Android now. This was conveniently not in the report.

    • Chug that haterade

      If it is true, then it is pretty shady…. but 1. I’m going to reserve judgement until all the facts come out and 2. Kinda strange that of all the employees they’ve laid off over the years, only 300 are suing.

    • It’s Me

      I know a lot of former BB employees. Everyone single one that I’ve spoken to about their layoffs has been very happy with their packages (happy might be the wrong word given the situation).

      If I had to guess, the transfers were legit and they had no ulterior motives but things went left leading to the unplanned terminations.

    • Chug that haterade

      I work in a different industry and my employer has a policy to give a week severance for every year of service… hopefully I never get laid off… but if I do, I have about 4 months of pay due to me..

    • It’s Me

      Anecdotally, I heard stories from 2 or 3 people from BB about people they knew with only a year or two at BB getting 14 weeks severance which is highly usual and very generous. Granted they were early on in the layoffs so maybe they were more generous back then, but I’ve never heard single BB person otherwise complain about the amounts of their packages.

    • Chug that haterade

      That is good to hear.. layoffs are terrible so a company worth any salt should take care of its displaced workers. Not sure what the situation is with these 300 former workers but they should have at least received some sort of package… even if it wasn’t “golden parachute” caliber.

    • It’s Me

      I guess that’s what the complaint is about. They got transferred to a “new” company, ended up getting laid off and the new company either wasn’t as generous as BB had been or didn’t honour BB contractual obligations. I’d be up set too, but they really only have a case, IMO, if they can show it was all planned in advance to screw them over.

    • Chug that haterade

      Seems strange though because the company I work for has other entities within its corporate structure but it doesn’t matter if you transfer between entities.. benefits, etc are the same.

    • It’s Me

      Guess it depends on how entwined the partner company was/is with BB. “Partner” company could mean different division, wholly owned subsidiary or completely separate entity that works closely with BB and took on BB employees for common work.

    • Chug that haterade

      True…. but if it is a division or wholly owned subsidiary, they should still considered BlackBerry employees… the entity taking on BlackBerry employees means they are technically no longer BlackBerry employees…

    • It’s Me

      Right. Which seems to be the gist of the lawsuit…that they were moved to another company for the sole purpose of being able to terminate them without their BB compensation. If so, that’s very dirty. I don’t expect that’s really what happened but I can certainly empathize with the employees getting that idea.

    • Chug that haterade

      Rather odd situation because I don’t think a company can just move you to another entity outside of their corporate structure (ie BlackBerry partnering with Samsung so they move a group of employees to work for Samsung without their permission) and then lay them off when the project is over. It would be up to Samsung to pay them (or lay them off).

      Ps. Btw… great chatting with you. It is nice to exchange thoughtful dialogue on the internet for a change…

    • It’s Me

      From the law firm description, the employees agreed to the transfer to a new company.

      Actually, this article isn’t entirely correct or at least is misleading. From reading the lawyers statement, the employees were not fired/laid off from anywhere. Not BB and not the new company. Instead, the employees were offered the transfer to the other company and they agreed. Once they agreed to leave, BB gave the resignation letters to sign to say the left BB. Since the resigned, no severance from BB, but the remain employed at the new company. Sounds they they really only agreed to move to the new company thinking it was the same as being laid off and they’d get severance and a new job.

      BlackBerry arranged to transfer over 300 employees across Canada to a business partner. Only after employees accepted employment with the business partner, BlackBerry informed the employees that they had resigned their employment. Blackberry provided resignation letters for the employees to sign and dictated their last date of employment. Blackberry stated that the transfer is not a sale of business, meaning the employees will lose all of their years of service.

      BlackBerry’s actions amount to a termination of the employees’ employment. This entitles these employees to statutory, common law, and/or contractual entitlements on termination. BlackBerry has stated that it will not pay BlackBerry employees any of these entitlements, despite the fact that employees lose all of their years of service.

      Notice it never says they were terminated from BB or the new company. It says that BB’a actions, transferring them and having them resign from BB, amounts to terminating them…and they feel they should receive their severance/compensation.

    • Chug that haterade

      I knew there was something else to the story.. it sounds like BlackBerry basically worked with another organization to “hire” these existing BlackBerry employees…. they all agreed to the “transfer”, and once the new company assumed employment duties of these employees, BlackBerry terminated their roles… seems pretty stupid to me that someone would expect to get anything else from BlackBerry for this (ie some sort of severance or seniority at the new company) unless it was agreed upon prior to the acceptance of the new role.

    • It’s Me

      Wording makes a difference. If, as you describe, BB terminated them at any point, even after arranging new jobs for them, then the employees have a case. If BB terminated them then they are eligible for severence. If, on the other hand, BB arranged new comparable employment for them and they resigned of their BB positions, then I expect the employees have no case.

    • Chug that haterade

      Sounds to me like they agreed to move to a new position with a new company and their roles in BlackBerry were eliminated. Not sure why someone would think they would get anything regardless if they “resigned” or BlackBerry eliminated their roles post transfer… once they signed on with the new company, they were no longer BlackBerry employees

    • It’s Me

      Exactly. But the way they are looking at it is, BB arranged for them to leave, typed up their resignation letter and even told them what day they were quitting on. To some, that would feel like being let go by BB.

    • Chug that haterade

      The thing I’d like to know is did they get a pay raise or any other new “perks” to move to these new positions? If not, it would have been nice if BlackBerry would have at least chipped in some extra dough or negotiated with the new company to give them some extra vacation or something…. on the flip side, these people technically should be happy they have jobs versus the alternate option of possibly getting laid off by BlackBerry, getting the minimum severance, and then having to go look for a new job…

    • Shogun

      The way they are looking at it is more than likely precisely how this went down.

    • It’s Me

      In which case, they have no case. If they just feel like they missed out, that’s not good enough.

      That’s like selling stock instead of holding and then seeing it through the roof and then feeling bad because if you had just waited you would have made some extra coin. But how you feel doesn’t matter. You chose to sell, they chose to quit. No gravy on the side when you quit.

      For them to have a case they need to show they were misled into quitting. Given they all took new jobs before quitting that’s going to be a difficult thing to prove.

    • Shogun

      “Only after employees accepted employment with the business partner, BlackBerry informed the employees that they had resigned their employment. Blackberry provided resignation letters for the employees to sign and dictated their last date of employment.”

      And you don’t see a problem here? The company basically let these people go but rather than pay out what was rightfully there’s they decided to draft up ‘resignation letters’ which is total BS. They were likely going to let these people go regardless but I guess they deserve top marks for finding a creative way to corn hole the folks.

      I’m sorry but you and I don’t see eye to eye on this.

    • It’s Me

      Only after employees accepted employment with the business partner”

      Pretty clear. They quit one job to take another. That’s exactly what they did. Even their lawyers don’t deny that.

    • Shogun

      Sure, because if they hadn’t accepted the offer they would’ve been terminated and the company forced to pay them severance. By putting in this way it looks ‘voluntary’ when in fact its really anything but.
      The nuance I see here, and that you don’t, is that these employees had little choice but to take the offer of employment elsewhere. The argument seems to be that their termination was imminent and in this fashion the company is skirting around having to pay any compensation whatsoever. A ‘resignation letter’ is not akin to voluntarily leaving a job as I explained in a post further down the thread.

    • Chug that haterade

      Hahahahahaahah so you’d rather have BlackBerry lay them off, pay them a severance, and then have these people out of a steady income? Oh wait, if BlackBerry laid them off, you’d be ripping on them about that too…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      That’s what Lazzy and Balzy got.

    • Chug that haterade

      You sound jealous… were you one of the 300?

    • h2oflyer

      A week per year is just about standard with court awards.

    • Chug that haterade

      I work in a different industry and my employer has a policy to give a week severance for every year of service… hopefully I never get laid off… but if I do, I have about 4 months of pay due to me..

    • Shogun

      Haha. It’s vintage Blackberry. Management here are total scumbags

    • Chug that haterade

      Riiiiiight….. what does that make you?

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Upset Chugs??

    • Chug that haterade

      Naaaaw…. are you?

      Ps. Rhetorical question… no need to answer

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Lazzy was the best CEO ever!! Won all kinds of awards.

  • southerndinner

    Happened to a friend of mine. The way BBRY laid some people off is so scummy. i hope they win their lawsuit though I feel like it’ll be sucking blood from a stone.

    • Ali F.

      Compare to what Alcatel Ottawa did to me (I started working when it was Newbridge)? I came at work as usual in the morning, I went to print some papers, my manager followed me and asked me to hand him over all of them then asked me to go to certain room, there some HR personnel gave me my severance, with a cup of water then 2 security guys escorted me to my office and gave me “literally” 5 minutes to pick up my personal belongings, then after 2 minutes, they decided that it is too much time, they escorted me to the door and told me they will ship my stuff. They emptied the whole section before doing so, so that I do not talk to anyone. It was humiliating and I was told by some friends that I was the only one laid off from this section that day. So this is how they did it at Alcatel back then before it became Nokia.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Scum company

    • Cowpoke Sal

      Scumpany.

    • southerndinner

      What scum. Wow. That’s so messed up.

  • xBURK

    Kind of odd? BlackBerry just won the Wellness Award for outstanding treatment of their employees. Also, this whole BB10 selling 200,000 devices last quarter is not surprising. They have not produced a BB10 device in two years. Headlines have stated BlackBerry’s done with BB10 for the same time frame. It’s actually pretty amazing they sold any under those circumstances. These reports do not include BlackBerry Android.

    • Chug that haterade

      This ^^

    • Funny how Mobile Syrup still adds “beleaguered” to every post they write about BlackBerry.

      Nevermind the fact that BlackBerry has completed a successful turnaround.
      Nevermind that BlackBerry has pivoted from a hardware company to a software company.
      Nevermind the fact that BlackBerry QNX is the number one automotive OS.
      Nevermind that BlackBerry successfully bought out their primary competitor in the MDM space.
      Nevermind the fact that BlackBerry has now secured licensees to continue to produce BlackBerry devices worldwide.
      Nevermind the fact that BlackBerry managed to secure Android when even Google couldn’t.
      Nevermind that BlackBerry is continuing to push out innovative software products growing their catalog of products across a range of businesses.

      Nevermind all of that. Just know that this Canadian tech blog can never say anything positive about this Canadian company. I just appreciate the fact that BlackBerry can’t fart without Mobile Syrup racing to report it with as much negative connotation as possible. Funny how Mobile Syrup tries so desperately to get others to ignore BlackBerry when they’re so completely incapable of doing it themselves.

    • xBURK

      I couldn’t have said it better! 🙂

    • Zach Gilbert

      I like BlackBerry.

    • Shogun

      What a bunch of bullshjt. The only ones to blame here for the negative news is the company itself, not a tech website reporting the news.

    • Chug that haterade

      Speaking of not being capable of ignoring BlackBerry….

    • Shogun

      Uh…A Wellness Award has nothing to do with compensation or the mass firing of employees to say nothing of underhanded dealings. That award is given for occupational safety reasons and nothing more. Keep reaching pumper.

    • Chug that haterade

      Just like you don’t know the facts yet you keep reaching for anything negative to bash BlackBerry?

  • MoYeung

    So many employment law specialists here

    • Chug that haterade

      Are you?

  • Shogun

    Is anyone surprised by this? Management here are total weasels and take care of their own while canning the staff here using the most disgusting of tactics. I hope the employees here win their case because they certainly deserve it

    • Chug that haterade

      Is anyone surprised by what? You commenting on a BlackBerry article? Or you immediately jumping in to trash them just by the limited information in said article?

  • JD

    “handed them resignation letters.”
    You mean termination letters? Unless the company up and quit

    • It’s Me

      No, they were resignation letters. The employees had a choice. They could have stayed at BB and been under the knife waiting for some possible layoff and they’d receive a very nice and large severance package but would be out of a job. Or they could leave BB for a new company in a position that BB arranged for them, but they’d lose the safety net of the BB severance package by quitting BB before starting their new jobs. It was BB that gave them they choice, but it was the employees that made the decision.

    • Shogun

      Very few companies ask their employees for ‘resignation letters’ and in fact its something used more by presidents and prime ministers to hold over their cabinet ministers’ heads than anything else. That and perhaps other high level executive positions, but certainly not rank and file staff. Seems to be reading your posts you’re out here defending what this company has done or is doing as means to avoid paying out their obligations so while BB employees may have left the company to take a lateral move elsewhere I highly doubt they thought they’d be giving up their severance in the process.

    • It’s Me

      Very few companies go out of their way to find positions at another company for hundreds of their employees.

      From the employee’s own lawyers statement, the employees opted to take the jobs at the other company. They opted to sign the resignation letters. Anyone knows that if you quit, you don’t get severance.

      They could have opted to stay at BB and run out their time until they were laid off and then they could spend the time afterwards looking for a new job. Or they could take a new job immediately and quit BB. They opted for the latter. Can’t reasonably expect both.

      They honestly expected to be given a new job, to quit and then be paid out their generous termination packages from BB while still employed at the new company?

      I am not defending BB here. I am pointing out that the employees in this case are looking to have their cake and eat it too. They want the best of both worlds, quitting to take a new job and severance packages for being terminated.

    • Chug that haterade

      No point trying to reason with him…. BlackBerry could cure cancer and he’d find a reason to post his usual nonsense about the company.

    • Shogun

      “They could have opted to stay at BB and run out their time until they were laid off”

      That’s a rather telling statement isn’t it? Basically you have a choice to get canned, like hundreds, if not thousands, of others at this outfit have had to deal with OR you can take a lateral move to another company without job security while signing away your benefits. FYI, lots of companies would pay out a severance, if that was part of the initial terms of employment, rather than find a way to avoid having to pay out anything at all by getting people to sign it all away in return for a move to a likely less secure position elsewhere. Maybe they’d negotiate the amount of the severance down but to avoid having to pay it all is really the move of a snake company and while BBRY isn’t the only one doing this, it doesn’t make it any more excusable.

      One last point. BB has had a long track record of paying out generous severance to executives here for mediocre job performance and so its particularly galling they have little problem helping themselves to shareholder cash but seem to feel they shouldn’t have to pay anything to those employees who have given a decade or more of their career only to end up being tossed aside. Whoever is advising them on the intricacies of employment law pursuing this lawsuit must feel they have a good case to proceed

    • It’s Me

      Well, that’s an unfortunate choice that many people find themselves in. Should I wait to get packaged out or try looking for a new job. Haven’t you been in that position? The risk is that if you wait to get packaged out you might miss out on another job and might run out your severance before you find a new job. But going out and getting a new job means giving up a big payout.

      They had the same choice. And we’re even given assistance of having a new job found for them. They made their choice. They weren’t forced into anything.

      Alternatively, BB could have done nothing for them, not found new jobs for them. Then they employees would just be waiting to be laid off, hoping they land on their feet whenever that happens.

    • Chug that haterade

      Your logic and facts are really putting a dent into his usual anti-BBRY rants…

    • Shogun

      None of this addresses the point I made. I’m willing to bet these employees are taking this action in large measure because they see what goes on with upper management here and probably felt enough was enough.
      Beyond that you seem to think someone has to make a choice between a package and a new job and that’s just ridiculous.
      And let’s not try and describe ‘assistance finding a new job’ as something benevolent on the part of the company because the corporate profile there doesn’t bear scrutiny.

    • It’s Me

      Of course that a choice people have to make. Unless those employees somehow came up with a magical plan that guaranteed their employment forever, they worked for a failing company doing massive layoffs…they had a choice and really it was a choice of only 2 options, stay or go. Each has advantages and disadvantages over they other. They made their choice but think they should be entitled to the advantages of both and the disadvantages of neither. That doesn’t happen in the real world.

      If you were one of those employees, what choice would you have made?

    • Shogun

      Chen has demonstrated in the past that he has little compunction about laying off staff, with or without a package or finding them other jobs but what this story doesn’t really address is the nature of the employment they accepted at a “partner company” and whether BBRY led them to believe the transfer wouldn’t impact their entitlements accrued. That seems to be the crux of the issue so while yes, they accepted transfer it doesn’t mean they necessarily did so thinking they were going to lose all they earned over their years of service. Sounds like some dirty double dealing went on here and it’s not hard to see if they merely accepted new employment in an existing BBRY subsidiary.
      Either way time will tell how this turns out but it’s the kind of thing this sneaky, desperate company would do and so it follows it’s just another example of how far they have fallen. If Chen truly cared here he’d pay them out and assist them with new employment if these people wanted that. Instead he moved them to positions that are likely less secure, pay less while leading them to believe they wouldn’t lose anything in the process. Total scumbag move but whatever…it’s par for the course here

    • It’s Me

      So, if you were in his position and trying to trim costs and save a dying company, you would have paid the employees and ensured they found work by having a partner company take them on? Seriously, what would you have done in his position?

      Sorry, no. In the real world, these employees got a choice that was better than most others get. Most others have to choose whether to stay wait to get let go and try to find another job, or leave and hope to get another job. Instead, they walked into another job thanks to BB doing the leg work. Yes, they made that choice and by doing so gave up the severance, but you can’t really expect to get both in the real world.

      See passed your hate and use you reasoning…what would you have done in the same situation?

    • Chug that haterade

      Dude…. you’re wasting your time trying to reason with this guy…. he’s a lost cause. He sees the word “BlackBerry” and all objectivity and critical thinking go right out the window and the only thing left is spit laced tirades about how terrible this company and its products. Just look at his last sentence about “less secure” positions for “less pay”…. just made up FUD to further his rage about a company that doesn’t even know he exists.

    • It’s Me

      New company is Ford Canada. Hardly less secure.

      I get it, Shogun hates BB and it deeply colours his thinking. I see that with a lot of people. He’s otherwise usually pretty thoughtful in his comments I’ve found.

      I have no special love for BB, but I just don’t see that they’ve done anything wrong in this case. The employees seem to be acting very entitled and greedy.

    • Shogun

      Greedy and entitled? lol. In that case they learned from the best, namely the upper management here which have always made out like bandits while leaving the company in worse position than before.

    • It’s Me

      Yes, entitled. If you choose to quit your job and then think you should be paid generously for being laid off, that’s acting entitled. And greedy.

    • Shogun

      Quitting and being laid off are two different things. If they are to be laid off then they are entitled to severance and in some cases the same applies if they quit.
      Your thesis would be more appropriately applied to upper management. People like Thorsten Heins who incur billion dollar writedowns and then get paid $50 million for pushing the company further in the hole and irrelevance

    • It’s Me

      They accepted a new job with a larger and more secure company and resigned. That’s quitting. And yes you are right, that’s different than being laid off. That’s the point.

      Clearly their agreements didn’t not make quitting the same as being let go. That’s why, even though they admit they accepted new jobs and resigned, they are claiming they were terminated. Which logically isn’t the same thing at all.

    • Shogun

      You still don’t get it do you? Quitting or getting laid off is not the issue here. The issue is that these people didn’t likely accept an offer that they thought would result in termination of their benefits that they EARNED through years of service at BBRY.
      What? You think that taking a new job elsewhere should mean that 10 or 15 years of work and entitlements earned should just go down the drain?
      You have some pretty strange ideas of the rights of workers and so we will agree to disagree. Chen should hire you to do his PR since you’d fit right in with their narrative.

      FYI. The only ones who are entitled here are those in the C-suite and if you can’t see that then that can’t be helped. Otherwise there is nothing “entitled” about employees looking for fair compensation that they earned.

    • Chug that haterade

      You can’t stand it when someone doesn’t agree with you so the typical response is “BlackBerry shill” or “Chen’s payroll”. Yes, taking a job outside of an organization generally does mean losing “years served” unless it was previously negotiated between the two companies. You don’t know the arrangement… like always, you THINK you know everything… but you don’t. Remember your claim about TCL not allowing BlackBerry to update their devices?

    • It’s Me

      Just for the record, the “benefits” that they earned and are complaining about losing is their severance pay, which they’d only be entitled to if they were terminated, not if they quit. That’s why they are trying to claim that when they accepted new jobs at Ford and quit BB, they were terminated. Which is just bizarre logic.

      And yes. taking a new job and quitting your current position does mean your “entitlements” of severance goes down the drain. You get your severance if you are fired, not if you quit.

    • Shogun

      Why is it ‘bizarre’ logic? BBRY basically ‘terminated’ the employment of these individuals by transferring them to Ford. It doesn’t matter whether they accepted this offer or not and you are missing the crux of their argument which is they didn’t quit Blackberry and the nature of the letters they signed were apparently meant to disguise the fact they were let go rather than quit on their own.

      This is why I’m critical of this company because its underhanded dealings to say take this offer at Ford but give up your termination entitlements in the process by signing a letter of resignation that makes it look like they quit on their volition.

      I’m still rather puzzled what the heck a BBRY employee would have to do at an auto manufacturer but that’s beside the point I guess.

      Anyways we’ve argued this to death and frankly I don’t really give a shjt. I hope the company gets hammered but if the employees lose then of course I’ll eat crow right now and say your argument was valid. If not, I hope you can extend the same courtesy. 🙂

    • It’s Me

      You can say they “basically” terminated them but the facts and the employees own lawyers say differently. They actually resigned. They quit. They left of their own free will.

      Pretending quitting is the same as being fired is bizarre logic. I totally get why the employees are suing. An extra $60-$70 thousand for doing nothing is attractive. I don’t really get why someone else would pretend to confuse quitting with firing. They are difficult concepts to confuse.

    • Shogun

      Well that’s not the way I see their lawyers arguing. They are saying they left the company for Ford but were given resignation letters to sign which is not the same as ‘quitting’ but tantamount to a termination. Just a way for the company to get out of their obligations but like I said, time will tell how it plays out.

    • It’s Me

      A resignation letter is tantamount to resigning. That’s why it’s called a resignation letter.

      Whether BB typed up the letters for them, the employees first took a job a ford and then signed their resignation letters. Who typed up the letters doesn’t change those simple facts.

    • Shogun

      You clearly have a limited understanding of how ‘resignation letters’ work. In many jobs, namely cabinet positions or those in other high level public agencies, an official signs a letter of resignation which their boss (president, PM) keeps in a file for a time when its then merely dated and takes effect. The result is ‘termination’ ‘getting fired’ ‘canned’ Its all the same but the niceties of a “resignation” I guess sound better. It’s far from always a voluntary action.
      In the case of public officials it usually doesn’t result in a loss of pension, benefits or severance but in the case we are talking about here with BBRY its tantamount to the complete opposite and a convenient way for a company to avoid having to pay a damn nickel.
      Even more egregious is how a letter like this can result in denial of other benefits such as EI so frankly I think the ramifications of this case are a little more significant than you realize.

    • It’s Me

      Wow.

    • Shogun

      Wow what? If thats your defence you don’t have much of one to begin with.

      Few people would sign a ‘letter of resignation’ when starting a job and even if one is prepared long after the fact, its still a less than an upfront way of getting rid of someone.

      I suggest you do a little more homework rather than acting like some shill for greedy and entitled management at BBRY. It doesn’t really become you.

    • It’s Me

      Wow, as in I am amazed you are even trying to stretch reality so much. Wow that you would compare a person taking one job and quitting another to a PM asking for a resignation letter from a misbehaving staff member. If that politician first lined up another job for that staffer, asked if they would like to move, that staffer took the much more secure position and only then the politician asked them to quit before taking a new job, then you’d have a somewhat comparable analogy. Otherwise it’s just grasping at straws.

      I get it. You hate BB and feel a deep need to bash them. But at this point, it’s gone well beyond ridiculous. I’ve humoured you enough. Clearly common sense went out the window when it comes to BB. All that’s left is blind, unthinking hate. That’s not a basis for a rationale conversation.

    • Shogun

      Look, time will tell whether you or I are right about this. You have your view and I have mine but either way the lawyers in this case clearly feel they have an argument otherwise it’s just a waste of time. If it’s so clear cut as you make it out to be then there isn’t much of a case here. That really doesn’t appear to be the situation though.
      Anyways until then who gives a fûck.

      PS. And yeah I hate the company and what is transpiring here is more reaffirmation why.

    • Chug that haterade

      You apparently do because you’ve not only commented on this article multiple times but you continue to comment on BlackBerry articles. And we all know how your projection plan out… updates to TCL BlackBerrys anyone?

    • Chug that haterade

      Does this really surprise you? He will stretch the truth and fill in the blanks anywhere he can to further his anti-BBRY agenda.

    • Chug that haterade

      You’ll eat crow and then be out on the next BlackBerry article spouting the same half truths and anti-BBRY rhetoric.

      Ps. Yeah… no connection whatsoever with BlackBerry’s auto infotainment and Ford… nothing whatsoever

    • Shogun

      I just explained this to you in an earlier post what I would’ve done, or at least what I think Chen should’ve done.
      The fact of the matter is that no company can claim the moral high ground by saying they’ll find other positions for people in other companies and then use that as a defence in cancelling out any severance or benefits they may have been normally entitled to under the terms of the original contract. Its much better for an employee to be let go and given their severance while also being free to find employment elsewhere. What this was in effect was a scumbag move to get rid of people through creative means showing how ‘benevolent’ they are to find people other work.
      Sure, as long as it takes the burden off their shoulders why wouldn’t they be generous helping you find another job?
      The employees here with either stupid to go for this offer or misled but few in their right minds gives up severance worth a ton after 10-15 years of work just so they can get a paycheque elsewhere. Would you take that kind offer? I doubt it.
      My guess is that BBRY led them to believe they would still be entitled to severance if they went along with this and that’s why this lawsuit is pending.

      And there is nothing unusual either about paying out severance you’re entitled to, even if other work is lined up by a company potentially. As usual the insiders take care of themselves while leaving the employees and the shareholders out to dry.

    • It’s Me

      Then the employees made the wrong choice. They shouldn’t have accepted the jobs BB found for them and should have sat and waited for the layoff so they could cash their juicy cheque. That was their other choice. They made a choice and and now upset they didn’t get paid extra on top of their choice.

    • Shogun

      And I’m still telling you that BB was dishonest in these dealings in all probability hence the lawsuit. Otherwise you’re right. The employee s wouldn’t have a case.
      The history of this company doesnt lend itself to concern or honesty on their part.

    • It’s Me

      Maybe. You’d have to show where the dishonesty is. The statement from the employee lawyers claims dishonesty but doesn’t explain how. All it says is the employees accepted a new job offer, but because BB expected them to resign and even set a last date, that amounts to termination and so they should be paid termination fees, even though they quit.

      If they case is exactly as the lawyers claim, I will side with BB. If instead, BB lies to the employees, say by promising severance even if they quit, then I’ll side against BB. But in that case, I’d expect that to be not only in the lawyers statement but in bold, italics and a larger font. They don’t even mention it.

    • Shogun

      Well in all fairness neither of us really know what the background story is here but that being said I can’t see 300 employees bothering to sue the company unless they truly felt they had just cause. Your argument that a person has a choice between a new job and a severance is specious at best. Few people would willingly give up their earned benefits in exchange for some insecure job with a potentially unknown quantity and so I have to give the staff here the benefit of the doubt.

    • It’s Me

      Few? I think a lot of people working for a sinking company in the midst of doing tens of thousands of layoffs would jump at the chance to move to a much larger and more stable company like Ford. Actually, faced with a very expectation of being axed at any moment it could be considered foolish to turn down a good job offer.

      And “being bothered to sue”? If you could be handed an extra $60 or $70 thousand dollars, would be really be a bother to let some law firm act for you? No risk, no bother, just extra money.

    • Shogun

      Sure. Some might jump at the chance to work elsewhere under the circumstances but not at the expense of tens of thousands of dollars worth of severance. Not when they could conceivably go find work on their own or apply independently. You seem to think it’s a big deal a company tries to find positions elsewhere for employees when in fact the motivation is anything but altruistic.

      As far as suing goes, sure that’s one way of looking at it but you’re taking the position that people, who’ve been in a very tentative position with this company for some time insofar as their job goes, are all of a sudden greedy and entitled and frankly that’s the kind of bull shjt that management here would argue despite their own proclivities

    • Chug that haterade

      So you know for sure that BlackBerry was dishonest? Wait… you dont… you’re just making more stuff up to further your anti-BBRY agenda..

    • Chug that haterade

      I’m curious what color the sky is in your world? So you have proof that the positions they moved into are “less secure” and they are “paid less”? And your anti-BBRY FUD is the only thing that is par for the course here…

    • Chug that haterade

      You’ve stated multiple times that you aren’t a BlackBerry shareholder so why do you care what their executives make? It isn’t your money they are spending. If you want to talk about gross misuse of investor dollars, why not call out Apple for the 5+ billion monstrosity of a headquarters they are buidling… 5+ BILLION… I’m curious if you complain about how your neighbor spends his money? And it is hilarious how you automatically assume the worst… like these people have worked for BlackBerry for 50 years… some could have only been with BlackBerry for a couple years.. yet you act like BlackBerry is totally in the wrong… would you rather have a steady paycheck commensurate of what you were making or a lump payment and a visit with the unemployment office in a few months?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Just have to bring Apple into a non-Apple story huh? SMH.

    • Chug that haterade

      Yup…. just like you and your other accounts do about BlackBerry on a regular basis.

    • Jockohomo

      Surprise!

    • Chug that haterade

      What? That you’re here? Not a surprise in the least…

    • I agree. They should have waited it out because time would have only added to more in their package. This might be why it won’t hold up in court, it was an agreement.

    • It’s Me

      Certainly was an option to wait. The gamble is that if you decline the new job and wait, there is no guarantee you’ll find a job once you are eventually laid off.

      They made their choice to quit and move to Ford. Sour grapes to them expect BB to pay you for being laid off when you actually quit.

    • They let fear cloud reality. They could have been laid off on Monday and Working at Apple, Amazon, Microsoft or Google by Wednesday. There is no shortage for the talent they would bring to any company. They would have been super comfortable if they would have waited.

      They will now waste more money and time in the courts than anything else.

    • It’s Me

      Maybe. Could also have ended up looking for a new job for many months.

      Courts won’t really cost them anything unless they win. Almost certain the lawyers are pursuing this case based on a percentage of the proceeds.

      They are really looking for the courts to give them the best of both. It would be great if the real world worked like that. Never having to make a decision because you can just demand to get the best of both options.

    • Sadly the real world is shifting there. So much liability is given away at a price for convenience. We will likely not hear the outcome of this case and it will likely not go in their favor.

    • robinottawa

      Maybe it was a scam to get out of paying benefits.

  • kirfer

    The dodoOS (aka BB10) market share didn’t “drop below 1%”, it was already hovering around 0.2%. It just became a rounding error during the most recent survey, which I would guess mean that it actually snuck under 0.05%. OUCH!

    As for the case above: stay classy, Blackburied!

    • Chug that haterade

      Obsession by BlackBerry….

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Layoffs by Blackberry….

    • Chug that haterade

      *yawn*

  • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

    Someone is going to come unglued over this

    • Chug that haterade

      You for getting laid off and not getting a severance package?

  • Pingback: Blackberry sued by over 300 former employees()

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!

    • Chug that haterade

      Chenvy?

  • R Virgo

    I worked for this company in 2003 and then again in 2012 and harassment began to take place and as a result I’ve submitted a Better Business Bureau complaint in 2014 as well as a tribunal complaint in 2016. Some of the information submitted within the complaint is listed below:

    a woman at Vuteq where I work was shouting comments to me from a distance (name I believe was Laura) Vuteq management was notified of the incident
    approximately Dec of 2015
    Vuteq premises as I was leaving work
    my lunch has been stolen from Vuteq
    I had taken a Goodlife trainer’s course and had people join the course and harass me
    I”ve received threats
    these issues first started while I was working at BlackBerry and escalated once I was layed off

    other incidents have preceeded this
    vehicle broken into and damage done to car stereo( was rewired) in Mississauga
    police report was filed PR15-044 7061
    keys were stolen, items stolen from vehicle
    staff have been hired from places I work to harass me, one place was The Monitoring Center in Oakville an Alarm Monitoring Company
    John Chen was contacted Oct 6th 2016 via LinkedIn with no response received
    Jim Mackey was contacted Oct 8th, 2016 with no response received regarding matter
    Marty Beard – Chief Operating Officer at BlackBerry contacted Oct 12, 2016

    The following statement was sent to them

    Mike D Scott has been harassing me and my family for quite some time, you may or may not be aware of this. As a result sometime back a complaint was filed with the BBB bureau because of his actions. It appears he intends to continue with his actions forcing further complaints to be filed. As they’re submitted I will forward you a copy of them for your review. A Better Business Bureau complaint was filed July 17, 2014 case# 1302548
    On Oct 16, 2016 the following was sent to John S Chen and Jim Mackey

    A complained will be filed with the Tribunal shortly in regards to this matter. Thank you
    response received from Jim Mackey

    “At 11:53 AM, Jim Mackey said the following:Thank you. I do not manage this area.”

    My response

    “At 11:59 AM, Roger Virgo said the following:Okay please forward to the appropriate person and they can feel free to contact me.”
    John Chen has been contacted via LinkedIn regarding this matter with no response received

    • Shogun

      I fail to see what any of this rant has to do with Blackberry? You really don’t explain it too well.

    • robinottawa

      Some guy went out of his way to harass you after you left the company? Even at other jobs and gyms?

    • R Virgo

      Employees, I wasn’t the first and probably not the last

  • robinottawa

    Gawd am. Is there no end to the rich ripping off the little guy!!

  • Pingback: أكثر من 300 موظف سابق يرفعون قضية ضد بلاك بيري ! - ALL Tech()

  • Pingback: BlackBerry 面臨被 300 名前員工起訴 - TechApple.com()

  • Cowpoke

    I’m jus’ gonna wait till the movie comes out…

  • Pingback: friv()