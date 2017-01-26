News
Rogers details plan to implement Comcasts’ IPTV X1 technology in early 2018

Jan 26, 2017

10:55 AM EDT

18 comments

Towards the end of last year, Rogers announced an agreement with U.S. telecom Comcast that would see the latter company’s internet television platform become the backbone for the Canadian carrier’s future IPTV plans.

Rogers says it expects to deploy Comcast’s X1 IP-based video platform in early 2018, ditching its own proprietary technology for the U.S. telecom’s relatively well-regarded technology, forcing the company to write down a $484 million CAD impairment this quarter.

“Customers will benefit from Comcast’s substantial research and development investments and their continuing commitment to innovation,” writes Rogers in the company’s Q4 2016 earnings report.

Rogers goes on to say that its agreement with Comcast also includes its “state-of-the-art customer premise equipment,” including DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateways, extenders and wireless set-top boxes, as well as the ability to send video to third-party companion devices like smartphones and tablets. While the platform hasn’t been revealed yet, at least at the outset, it sounds like it will operate very similar to Bell’s IPTV offering, Fibe TV, and nearly identically to Comcast’s Xfinity.

“We’ve seen growing desire of other operators to leverage the industry-leading innovations we’ve created at Comcast,” said Neil Smit, president and chief executive Officer, Comcast cable, at the time of Rogers’ initial announcement. “Comcast is excited to bring the experiences of the award-winning X1 platform to Rogers’ customers in Canada.”

In order to power this IPTV initiative, Rogers has already launched a new DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateway capable of delivering internet at 9 gigabits per second over Wi-Fi.

Finally, Rogers says that over the course of 2017 it has plans to continue enhancing its current digital cable offerings, including broadcasting more content in 4K.

Source: Rogers

Comments

  • Not for you

    “Rogers says it plans to bring customers a new DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateway”

    Good, the P.O.S. Hitron they’ve been peddling for the last few years was one reason I left them.

    • Zach Gilbert

      They actually have the new Docsis 3.1 in store already. The article is being updated to reflect the addition of the Rogers Hitron CODA-4582 modem.

    • Raphael Del Castillo

      Correct. Those are the white tower modems. They run docsis 3.1

    • 00cojo

      Anyone who expects wonderful things from an isp’s out of the box wifi device should give their head a shake. Don’t expect a Honda civic to perform like a porche, no matter what the sales person tells you.

    • 2dfx

      Don’t hurry back, even that new gateway is still made by Hitron and still plagued with inherent latency issues.

  • Chris

    The “delivering internet at 9 gigabits per second” you’re talking about would be over their cable, not over Wi-Fi. There are no 9 GB/s Wi-Fi systems (yet). ???? In fact, the DOCSIS 3.1 gateway link you give states in the first line that it is only capable of receiving 5 Gb/s over the cable.

    • Brad Fortin

      It’s still a year away so they could be waiting for 802.11ax, which provides up to 10 Gb/s, or they’ll offer a twelve-antenna AP with four 3-antenna STAs using 160 MHz channels.

    • Chris

      The quote in the story above says “Rogers *HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED* a new DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateway capable of delivering internet at 9 gigabits per second over Wi-Fi.”

      That simply isn’t true.

    • Brad Fortin

      Let’s follow the link, look at the hardware, and…

      I underestimated the number of antennas. They went with a sixteen-antenna AP with four 4-antenna STAs using 160 MHz channels. So, technically they can reach as high as ~12 Gb/s but they’re probably taking into account overhead and such.

    • Chris

      If you want to follow the link and look at the hardware, I’d suggest reading the data sheet:

      4T4R 5GHz (5180MHz-5240MHz) 802.11ac Wave 2 MU-MIMO +3T3R 2.4GHz (2412MHz-2462MHz) 802.11n dual band concurrent with 450Mbps+1733Mbps PHY data rate

      That’s 450Mb/s in the 2.4GHz band and 1.733Gb/s in the 5GHz band.

    • Brad Fortin

      Sorry, I confused spatial streams with antennas, but yes, 450Mb/s in the 2.4GHz band and 1.733Gb/s in the 5GHz band, per antenna, so with a small array of antennas they can get their advertised speeds.

  • David Gauley

    No mention that Shaw has already launched their X1 platform “BlueSky TV”?

  • 00cojo

    It’s exactly what shaw just launched as “blue sky”

  • le10017

    All these comments about what Rogers will deliver in 2018, but no mention how Rogers tv customers are stuck another year with their sh1tty set top boxes. Sure I’m saving money moving from fee to Rogers, but man…. I regret it sometimes. (sorry, rant over)

