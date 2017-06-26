News
PREVIOUS|

Here are all of Google Home’s Canadian Easter eggs

Jun 26, 2017

12:06 PM EDT

1 comments

Google Home

Google Home has finally launched in Canada, making it the first voice-activated IoT assistant to be available north of the U.S. border.

While the device works exactly like its U.S. counterpart for the most part, it does include a few Canadian specific features, with French language support probably being the most notable addition.

The Canadian version of Google Home also doesn’t include support for multiple user accounts, though Google Canada says it is coming at some point in the future. It’s also worth noting that Google Home’s iOS and Android app was developed by the tech giant’s Kitchener-Waterloo engineering office and that the device’s French language features were created by language experts in Montreal.

If you’ve picked up a Google Home and you’re looking to test out some of the device’s more amusing features, you can find all of the device’s best Easter eggs below:

  • What’s your favourite kind of chip?
  • What’s your favourite Canadian food?
  • What’s your favourite snack?
  • Where are you from?
  • Why are Canadians so nice?
  • What are you doing for Canada’s birthday?
  • You’ll have to excuse me, I’m not at my best

If you just try out one of these, make sure you ask the chip question; the answer is pretty great. For more information about the IoT device, check out my review of the Canadian version of Google Home.

 

Related Articles

Reviews

Jun 26, 2017

6:00 AM EDT

Google Home Review: Google Assistant leads the charge

News

Jun 26, 2017

10:18 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 2 may not feature thinner design or water-resistance

News

Jun 26, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

Google Home now available in Canada

News

Jun 22, 2017

11:09 AM EDT

Burger King ad that made Google Home users regret their purchase wins prestigious Cannes Lion award

Comments