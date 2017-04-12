Huawei confirms the P10 and P10 Plus will be available in Canada the first week of June

Canadian consumers will be able to purchase the P10 and P10 Plus, Huawei’s 2017 flagship Android devices, in the first week of June, the company announced on Wednesday.
The P10 is expected to arrive at Rogers, Bell and Videotron. Meanwhile, the P10 Plus is set to remain exclusive to Canada’s largest carrier for the duration of its life cycle.
Huawei did not reveal additional details pertaining to the pricing information.
Announced at Mobile World Congress, the P10 features the company’s own Kirin 960 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 5.1-inch Full HD display, rear-facing 20-megapixel camera co-designed by legendary German camera and lens manufacturer Leica, 3,200mAh battery and Android 7.0. The P10, meanwhile, features 6GB of RAM, a QHD display, more storage and a higher capacity battery.
The P10 and P10 Plus are the first pair of Huawei flagship devices set to come to Canada. MobileSyrup recently spoke to the heads of Huawei Canada to talk about the significance of the launch.
