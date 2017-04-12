News
Huawei confirms the P10 and P10 Plus will be available in Canada the first week of June

Apr 12, 2017

5:46 PM EDT

11 comments

Blue huawei p10 back camera - Huawei P10 DxOMark

Canadian consumers will be able to purchase the P10 and P10 Plus, Huawei’s 2017 flagship Android devices, in the first week of June, the company announced on Wednesday.

The P10 is expected to arrive at Rogers, Bell and Videotron. Meanwhile, the P10 Plus is set to remain exclusive to Canada’s largest carrier for the duration of its life cycle.

Huawei did not reveal additional details pertaining to the pricing information.

Announced at Mobile World Congress, the P10 features the company’s own Kirin 960 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 5.1-inch Full HD display, rear-facing 20-megapixel camera co-designed by legendary German camera and lens manufacturer Leica, 3,200mAh battery and Android 7.0. The P10, meanwhile, features 6GB of RAM, a QHD display, more storage and a higher capacity battery.

The P10 and P10 Plus are the first pair of Huawei flagship devices set to come to Canada. MobileSyrup recently spoke to the heads of Huawei Canada to talk about the significance of the launch.

Comments

  • Eric Tang

    I am actually more excited for the P10+ then the Samsung Galaxy S8…

    • h2oflyer

      I’ll have check it out…Is it IP68 rated ?

    • hunkyleepickle

      no. Not officially water resistant at all actually.

    • h2oflyer

      Thanks…Trying to stay away from tall skinny or curved displays, but need water resistance in a normal size.

    • Troublemaker

      I gotta buy it from China now. FU Rogers!

  • Andrew Goldenberg

    It’s mobile world congress……

  • johny

    getting my s8 Monday! saw the box today but they didn’t let me pick it up! ????

    p10 June? really? why so late?!

  • neo905

    Mate 10 could be my next phone. So far Huawei the only OEM with the courage to put a 4,000 mAh battery in. Enough with the 3,000 mAh phones already.

  • Shafin Rehman

    I would love the P10 Plus, but I’m with Bell. I guess there’s no way to obtain that version of the phone unless I buy it outright. If someone knows if carriers are willing to obtain a phone from another carrier to use on their network, that’d be awesome but I’m not holding my breath.

    • Badwithnames14

      You’d be able to if the phone is unlocked, but to get it unlocked you’d have to pay a $50 fee for entering some numbers into it. (Or go to a cheap phone repair place)

    • Shafin Rehman

      I don’t think they’d sell it unlocked though, and I do not have the capacity to purchase a phone outright at the moment. I guess I might have to settle for regular P10, that is if I finally decide to not get the Galaxy S8 or LG G6.