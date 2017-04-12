News
Alek Krstajic is stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile

Apr 12, 2017

9:15 AM EDT

Alek Krstajic

Long time Canadian wireless executive Alek Krstajic announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile.

Following the company’s Q2 2017 earnings, Shaw CEO Brad Shaw credited Krstajic’s leadership in helping Freedom Mobile transition through its sale to Shaw and eventual rebranding.

“We thank Alek Krstajic for his leadership over this past year,” said Shaw. “During that time, Alek was instrumental in activating Freedom’s LTE-Advanced network and in providing customers with the best value and an enhanced connectivity experience.”

Krstajic was hired by Wind Mobile to be its CEO in March 2015. He helped lead the company though its successful sale to Shaw a year later on March 1st 2016 for $1.6 billion. He was also previously CEO of Public Mobile, which was sold to Telus in 2013.

Krstajic also held positions as president of Bell Mobility and senior vice president of Rogers Cable. He has not said what he will do next.

Shaw named Paul McAleese Freedom Mobile’s new Chief Operating Officer and is tasked with guiding the carrier to continued growth.

Source: Shaw

  • Andrew English

    This could spell trouble. Meaning a lot higher rates, etc. But we’ll see.

    • Do Do

      With the quality of their network, higher rates would mean the end of them. The only reason people go with them in the first place is the lower rates. Now take that away and there’s zero incentive other than to stick it to the big 3.

    • I don’t know. He seems to have successfully transitions the company. And now Shaw will put one of their own people in. I mean, it’s not a given this would have happened. But once Shaw bought them and said they will turn them into a bigger network, it makes sense to get a new CEO for the new strategy.

  • Do Do

    Including under the “Wind” name, how many CEO’s is that in the last 5 or so years?

    • CEOs seem to change all the time. Look this guys resume. He was CEO, President and Vice-President of many corps. These people change all the time.

  • George

    This just initial step for shaw to do clean up.
    Sooner or later all those Orascom Egyptians who promoted themselves and become CTO, VP and director will be dumped too.
    It will be just matter of time…