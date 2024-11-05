Eastlink purchased Sunwire’s home internet, TV and phone services

Nova Scotia-based Eastlink announced that it acquired Ontario-based Sunwire’s home internet, TV and phone services.

Eastlink says it purchased Sunwire’s services in Sudbury, Timmins and the surrounding areas as part of the company’s continued investment in Ontario.

A notice on Sunwire’s website says customers will continue receiving bills and support from Sunwire while it works to transition services to Eastlink.

There’s also a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page on the Eastlink website that promises customers won’t see changes to pricing and won’t need to do anything for the time being. Eastlink says it will get in touch with customers in the coming months with more details about what to expect, but the two companies are working to make the process “as seamless as possible.”

Eastlink invested over $180 million in Northern Ontario over the last decade, including $75 million in the last five years, to connect hundreds of communities in Northern Ontario and other parts of the province to high-speed internet and other communications services powered by its fibre network.

Sunwire has operated in Ontario for 15 years offering various telecommunications services. The company says it will continue offering solutions and services to business customers and focus on its SolSwitch cloud communications platform, cybersecurity and IT, structured cabling and business internet.