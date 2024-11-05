Amazon is now using AI to create Prime Video TV show recaps

Amazon has begun using AI to create recaps of Prime Video TV series.

The feature, dubbed ‘X-Ray Recaps,’ will generate “brief, easy-to-digest summaries” of entire seasons of shows, single episodes and even specific segments of episodes “down to the exact minute of where you are watching,” according to Amazon. The idea is that the AI will factor in how far into a show you got and create its recaps accordingly, thus preventing any spoilers for unwatched content.

To start, X-Ray Recaps will work for all Amazon MGM Studios series, including The Boys, Upload and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It’s unclear if Amazon intends to extend support to other titles.

“We’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off,” says Amazon of the decision to introduce X-Ray Recaps. The feature is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service centred around generative AI applications.

For now, X-Ray Recaps are also only available in beta on Amazon Fire TV devices in the U.S., with support planned for other platforms by the end of the year. Amazon didn’t confirm whether the feature will make its way outside of the U.S., but presumably, that will be the goal should the beta tests go well.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon