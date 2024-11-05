fbpx
News

Rogers offering some customers $45/75GB win back deal

Dean Daley
Nov 5, 20244:01 PM EST 0 comments

Rogers is offering some customers a new winback deal.

The promotion offers customers a $46/75GB plan when they bring their own device. The deal also includes unlimited Canada/U.S. calling.

Is this email authentic?
byu/Any-Fortune-2053 inRogers


Someone posted this deal on Reddit and said they were with Rogers about two years ago.

Funny enough, many people in the comments insult the deal, saying it’s not good. Others think it should also offer U.S. roaming, but it doesn’t seem that bad.

Rogers’ website offers a $65/100GB plan (after a $10 automatic payment discount), which includes a 25GB data bonus. Normally, the plan only includes 75GB of data. However, the carrier isn’t offering anything less than $65 per month unless you bundle with internet and TV services.

Source: Reddit

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Streaming

Sportsnet+ is about to get more expensive

Streaming

Crave’s annual plans are 40 percent off for Black Friday

News

Fizz Mobile updates data pricing, adds 100GB option

News

Hundreds of Rogers, Bell and Telus customers complain to CBC over price hikes

Comments