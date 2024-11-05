Rogers offering some customers $45/75GB win back deal

Rogers is offering some customers a new winback deal.

The promotion offers customers a $46/75GB plan when they bring their own device. The deal also includes unlimited Canada/U.S. calling.



Someone posted this deal on Reddit and said they were with Rogers about two years ago.

Funny enough, many people in the comments insult the deal, saying it’s not good. Others think it should also offer U.S. roaming, but it doesn’t seem that bad.

Rogers’ website offers a $65/100GB plan (after a $10 automatic payment discount), which includes a 25GB data bonus. Normally, the plan only includes 75GB of data. However, the carrier isn’t offering anything less than $65 per month unless you bundle with internet and TV services.

Source: Reddit