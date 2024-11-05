Nintendo Switch 2 reveal unlikely to happen this year: analyst

As the end of 2024 fast approaches, it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t get any sort of formal reveal of Nintendo’s highly anticipated successor to the Switch. For one, there’s been the company’s near-total silence on the device, and now, we have an analyst saying to not expect anything this year, either.

Speaking to Reuters, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said it’s unlikely that the reveal of the currently unnamed console, colloquially referred to as the ‘Switch 2,’ will come in this calendar year.

“Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult […] You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season,” Yasuda explained. Indeed, at this point, it makes sense that Nintendo would just want to squeeze out some extra Switch hardware and software sales during the holiday period. Part of this includes new hardware bundles introduced last month and recent notable game releases like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

It should be noted that many were likely expecting — or, at least, hoping for — a Switch 2 reveal before the end of 2024 based on what Nintendo did with the original Switch. After all, the system was formally unveiled in October 2016 ahead of a full reveal the following January and launch in March.

But this is a much different situation since Nintendo had a major financial incentive to move on from the Switch’s predecessor, the Wii U, after it sold poorly. The Switch, on the other hand, has been a meteoric success, being the third best-selling gaming system of all time behind only the PS2 and DS, respectively, so it makes that Nintendo has supported the Switch for so long.

That said, we won’t have to wait too long, as Nintendo reiterated during this week’s financial earnings release that it will finally unveil the Switch 2 before April 2025, which marks the beginning of its new fiscal year. In the meantime, you can play some Mario Party, Zelda or Mario & Luigi.

Source: Reuters