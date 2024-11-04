More than 50 games will be PS5 Pro Enhanced at launch

Sony has revealed that over 50 games will feature PS5 Pro enhancements when the upgraded console launches on November 7th.

Games that are ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ feature improvements like graphical enhancements like advanced ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (AI-powered upscaling) and higher framerates of 60Hz or 120Hz.

The confirmed launch lineup of ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ games is as follows:

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Arma Reforger

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA2K 25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

PlayStation notes this list is “a sample” of PS5 Pro Enhanced titles, “with many more to follow.”

Given that there are thousands of games on PS5, though, a little over 50 that are PS5 Pro Enhanced isn’t exactly a huge amount. After all, the console costs a staggering $960 in Canada, so you would hope more titles would support the more powerful technology. Factor in the fact that the PS5 Pro is a digital-only console that doesn’t include a disc drive or vertical stand and it’s an especially expensive product with relatively niche use cases.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation