More than 50 games will be PS5 Pro Enhanced at launch

Sony has revealed that over 50 games will feature PS5 Pro enhancements when the upgraded console launches on November 7th.
Games that are ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ feature improvements like graphical enhancements like advanced ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (AI-powered upscaling) and higher framerates of 60Hz or 120Hz.
The confirmed launch lineup of ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ games is as follows:
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Arma Reforger
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA2K 25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
PlayStation notes this list is “a sample” of PS5 Pro Enhanced titles, “with many more to follow.”
Given that there are thousands of games on PS5, though, a little over 50 that are PS5 Pro Enhanced isn’t exactly a huge amount. After all, the console costs a staggering $960 in Canada, so you would hope more titles would support the more powerful technology. Factor in the fact that the PS5 Pro is a digital-only console that doesn’t include a disc drive or vertical stand and it’s an especially expensive product with relatively niche use cases.
Are you planning on buying the PS5 Pro? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
