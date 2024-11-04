Rumours state iOS 18.2 with Genmoji and Canadian English support to hit in early December

Apple is steadily rolling out its AI features, but the next update, which might come out in early December, is likely the most impactful for Canadians since it brings support for Canadian English to Apple Intelligence.

Anyone in Canada wanting to use the AI features in iOS 18.1 or MacOS Sequoia 15.1 needs to change their Siri language to U.S. English to take advantage of the features. This is fine for the most part, but I do worry that the writing tools may spell words in U.S. English instead of Canadian English. That said, in some brief testing, it seemed to work okay for me. However, being able to use the tools in our native tongue is a great update and will make it easier for Canadians to set up Apple’s AI.

The .2 upgrade coming to iOS 18 and MacOS 15 will also introduce Genmoji, image creation and prompt-based writing tools powered by chat GPT. This also includes GPT support in Siri, so you can ask the Open AI chatbot more questions.

Apple has already confirmed that the update would hit phones, iPads and M-series Macs in December, but leaker Mark Gurman suggests that we can expect to see the new features in the first week of the winter month.

From our writing so far, it seems like Genmoji is the most enticing upgrade in this new software, but overall, I’m excited to have Canadian English support and try out Chat GPT’s prompting inside writing tools. This feature means you can open the Writing Tools section, and instead of just re-writing or summarizing your text, you can write a prompt, and the chatbot will write you a chunk of text elaborating on what you asked.

When the update does launch, MobileSyrup will have a full breakdown of all the features, but you can also look at Apple’s support page to learn about all the specifics.

Source: Bloomberg