Apple fixing iPhone 14 Plus units with rare camera issue for free

Apple has discovered that a small number of iPhone 14 Plus models made between April 10th, 2023 and April 28th, 2024, might have an issue where the camera doesn’t show a preview.

If your iPhone 14 Plus exhibits this issue, you can visit Apple’s support website, input your serial number and then the site will direct you to your nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider and one of those locations will be able to repair your phone free of charge.

If you can’t make it to an actual store, you can also arrange to mail in your phone to have it repaired that way.

Apple also notes that you should make sure to back up your device before you send it in for repairs just in case something happens to it. If you think your 14 Plus had this issue and you already paid to get it repaired, you can also reach out to Apple for a refund.

You can learn more about the issue and input your serial number on Apple’s support page.

Source: Apple