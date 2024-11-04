Latest iOS 18.2 dev beta lets you share AirTags location with anyone

To help people enlist help to track down their lost items, Apple has added the option to create a temporary shareable link for AirTags in the latest iOS 18.2 developer beta.

For example, you could share a link to your AirTag with an airline employee, and ideally, it would help them track down where your misplaced bag ended up. These links also expire after a week, according to MacRumors, which is testing the beta.

If you’re on iOS, and someone shares one of these links with you, it will open in the Find My app, but if you’re on Android, it will open a webpage. When you share a link you’ll also have the option to add a phone number or email address to your lost device so if someone finds it using your link they can easily contact you.

It leaked over the weekend, but we’re expecting this update to go live for everyone in the first week of December.

Source: MacRumors